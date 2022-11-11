As the rapid adoption of a digital-first approach continues across every part of the economy, levels of fraud have soared. An increasingly sophisticated ecosystem of organised cybercriminals has led to mounting financial losses and greatly damaged customers' experience, and more importantly their trust in how data processors and controllers safeguard their personal information.



Leading expert, Clare Messenger, Head of Fraud Protection Services at JT has been invited to lead a discussion panel on fraud prevention and management at this month’s Digital Trust World conference, examining the measures and solutions being taken to protect consumers online. Together with experts from UK Finance, Remote Payment Channels, Vodafone Identity Hub, and FICO they will explore what digital trust means and what measurable steps can be taken to improve the trustworthiness of digital technologies through security and responsible technology use.



JT is an industry leader when it comes to customer security. Located in Jersey, Channel Islands one of the world’s premier financial jurisdictions, with years of experience in delivering stability and security for their business partners. JT’s innovative services are empowering clients to align with industry regulations and protect their consumers.



Clare said: “Businesses need to simultaneously combat fraud and provide customers with a seamless digital experience, if not, their trust in us is at stake. More than ever, the global economy is reliant on connectivity, the use of data, and innovative digital technologies. But the risks are growing every day as criminals find increasingly creative ways to commit fraud to steal people’s identity, and money. Simple tasks, such as being able to prove you are who you say you are need to take place in milliseconds to ensure seamless customer experience – as solution providers and custodians of data we must create a secure digital world. It is the basis of building customer confidence in how a company protects their data and personal details.”



Conference organiser Alan Goode, CEO & Chief Analyst, Goode Intelligence, added: “Digital trust means the secure way that businesses and customers carry out transactions and if you think of data as being the lifeblood of the digital economy, then digital trust is its heart. While the concept of trust has developed over thousands of years of human civilisation, the digital world has only been around for a matter of decades and needs to catch up. This exciting event, which brings together leading technology providers with business decision-makers, investors, technology integrators, and solution providers such as JT, will examine what the future may hold and how these challenges are being met.”





Taking place on Monday 21st November 2022 in London, Digital Trust World 2022 covers the following interconnected themes and technologies:



• Digital Onboarding (Identity Verification)

• Digital Identity

• Authentication & Privacy

• Fraud Management



About JT



JT is a government-owned full-service global connectivity and business enterprise provider offering the full range of communications services and solutions required to connect people together and deliver excellence in customer experience.



Headquartered in the British Channel Islands, JT has a thriving international business providing services such as SIM swap prevention, mobile number portability, enterprise messaging and sponsored roaming. JT has a history of developing innovative products, its IoT division, created in 2014 was sold for a record sum in 2021 and the company continues to invest in emerging technologies.



In 2018 JT became the first telecoms provider globally to complete a socially inclusive project to connect fibre-optic broadband directly to the homes and businesses of every customer in Jersey, pushing the island to the top of world-wide internet charts for broadband speeds in 2021.



JT’s Sustainability Strategy sets out clear targets to reduce its impact on the planet, whilst promoting key social priorities that bring communities together.



For more information on JT, please visit www.jtglobal.com/International



Note to Editors – For further details please contact Chris Rayner at Direct Input by emailing chris@directinput.je or calling 07797 847039.