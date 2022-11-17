Def Leppard bring their Hysteria to the Yasalam After-Race Concert at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix closing race this Sunday, 20th November 2022 at 9pm.



The band will be performing a range of their greatest hits fresh off their US Stadium Tour with Motley Crew in September 2022. Def Leppard have also announced they will be touring the world and UK next year from February – July 2023.



Famed for their iconic rock ‘n’ roll outfits reminiscent of true 80s and 90s rock, Rick Savage, Def Leppard bass guitarist, will be wearing items from his new luxury clothing line, Overnight Angels Crew (OAC).



Savage will be sporting his iconic OAC guitar strap, as seen previously on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Designed exclusively for Overnight Angles Crew and made for the rocker on stage, the guitar strap is crafted from the finest supple leather, fortified by silver hardware and a double buckle feature, as well as a bespoke power pack holder. Hand-encrusted with crystals. result is indulgent and eye-catching, fit for a Rockstar.



This combination unites the glamour and opulence of hand-crafted performance wear with stage ready reliability. Levy's Leathers, a hallmark of quality in the guitar strap world, has been topping industry lists since 1973 for their hardwearing designs that combine comfort with class. They bring to OAC decades of experience in premium leather goods and craftsmanship.



This timeless guitar strap is available to buy on the OAC website. During the ‘Meet and Greet’ section of the day he will be styled in a one-of-a-kind OAC design.



Exclusive to F1 ticket holders, the band will be rocking alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dave, Usher and Swedish House Mafia earlier on in the weekend. Def Leppard are the only band to perform after the closing race on the Sunday, 20th November.



Overnight Angels Crew



Overnight Angels Crew is a brand conceptualised by Rock Legend and bass guitarist of Def Leppard, Rick Savage. The brand name was born from a place of Savage’s nostalgia, inspired by Ian Hunter’s title track on his 1977 album, Overnight Angels. It was this Summer of ’77 that Savage was at a crossroads in his own life. Def Leppard formed that same year, and Savage chose to pay homage to that poignant time in his life with a brand he hopes will inspire others.



Rick has collaborated with his son, Scott, and successful Fashion Designer Nick Holland to create Overnight Angels Crew. The vision for Overnight Angels Crew encapsulates a blend of rock ‘n’ roll meets, American urban and motorcycle subculture.



Other Abu Dhabi GP performances:

Dave – Thursday 17th November

Usher - Thursday 17th November

Swedish House Mafia – Friday 18th November

Kendrick Lamar – Saturday 19th November

Def Leppard – Sunday 20th November