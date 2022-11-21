We can all look forwards to the next 75 years with optimism and enthusiasm

The Anderman Group was established (UK) in 1947 and is still thriving today with operations in UK, France, USA, China and S.E Asia. The company is focused on two principal businesses in advanced industrial ceramic materials and high voltage electrical transmission systems, the same 2 business activities upon which the business was founded.



Advanced Industrial Ceramics and Refractories remains our core business activity, delivering supply chain solutions to major industries on all continents. Our goal is simple - to solve business’ problems, using all forms of ceramic materials, with a core ethos of building long term partnerships.

The drive by industry for greater efficiency, and new product demand, has seen an exponential increase in the use of ceramics for many applications once thought near impossible. As a company it is an exciting, and rewarding, time to play a prominent role in this ever-advancing technology. We are looking forwards to a future encompassing increased materials technology change and development



Anderman Power Services is a specialized business providing localised support for manufacturers of electricity transmission and distribution equipment. The business focuses on bringing equipment, systems and technology to improve efficiency within the markets in which it operates. As global demand for cleaner energy increases, the need for constant electricity supply becomes more critical and our company is pleased to play a key role in delivering this.



The Group Chairman and Owner, Dr. John Verrier said , “ I am immensely proud to be involved with Anderman & Company Ltd as we reach this milestone of 75 years in our history. The company today finds itself in the uniquely exciting position of being at the forefront of modern materials technology development. I would personally like to thank, and congratulate, everyone involved with our success over 75 years including past and present owners, employees, customers and suppliers. We can all look forwards to the next 75 years with optimism and enthusiasm”.





For more information about our Anderman Ceramics products and services please visit https://www.earthwaterfire.com and https://www.andermangroup.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1299 252480



Contact for Anderman Ceramics:

Gary Hateley

Sales Director

e-mail: gary.hateley@andermanceramics.com



Contact for Anderman Power Services:

Harvey Bradnam

Executive Director

email: HarveyB@andermanceramics.com