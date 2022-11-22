UK’s foremost technology awards programme IDs London scaleup



LONDON 22nd November 2022 Xydus, one of a handful of government-certified identity service providers, or IDSPs, today announced it has been recognised as the 15th fastest growing UK technology company in Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50. Created by professional services leader Deloitte, and now in its 25th year, the Fast 50 programme has consistently identified the UK's technology pacesetters.



More than a decade after pioneering a technology platform that delivered on the promise of reusable digital identity, the London-headquartered company counts global brands and multinationals with household names amongst its customers such as the NHS, Philip Morris International, Infosys, Deutsche Bank, Yelp & Mitsubishi.



In addition, it has developed a channel partner model attracting a cross section of the world’s leading corporate advisory firms, (ex. Vialto Partners, Presidio & TransUnion) who distribute the company’s software solutions to their clients.



Russell King, CEO of Xydus, commented: “We are all delighted that the growth we have experienced over the last four years has earned us such a position in Deloitte’s Fast 50 list of the UK's fastest growing technology companies. Being a Fast 50 company matters a great deal to our team. It is a testament to the entire organisation's continual progress, development, and drive to deliver our identity-centric solutions.”



He added: “It further reflects how identity issues sit at the core of many challenges businesses face and these problems will continue to grow as remotely verifying and validating our identity becomes ever more embedded into the way we lead our daily lives. We see a tremendous opportunity to create a genuinely global brand in the years ahead, and we are just in the early phases of our progression."



Duncan Down, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 commented. “Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 measures consistent revenue growth over a four-year period, so being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK is a great achievement and a testament to a company’s commitment to technology, With its 2053% growth rate over four years, Xydus has proven that its leadership has the vision and determination to grow in and navigate competitive conditions and should be applauded for its sustained and significant growth.”



The need for Xydus’ technology is on the rise globally as hybrid studying, working, and purchasing predominate. Xydus’s capabilities address the demand for better onboarding, which, now more than ever, is a critical user experience that defines corporate culture. An ability for onboarding to seamlessly create secure and digitally verified user records enables organisations to resolve many challenges around authentication and risk mitigation.



[ENDS]





EDITOR NOTES - How Xydus works



From an easily understood and simple-to-use mobile journey for onboarding – employees, students, and consumers can securely enrol their identity once. By leveraging Xydus’s facial-vector-based algorithm, the created user record contains no PII. Organisations can reauthenticate enrolled users via “data-light” pings to the encrypted record in the cloud.



Adopting a Xydus identity-centric solution allows organisations to re-invent the way step-up authentication, password resets, and lockouts are internally supported, and identity consumed across the organisation’s operations.





About Xydus

Xydus fixes identity for an expanding world.

As the only compliant certified identity service provider with more than a decade of experience, Xydus is more than just your software provider; we’re your partner.



Maintaining the human touch embedded within the automation, users experience personalised content, ease of use, and convenience in completing onboarding or in authenticating. Every user is supported with the same positive and consistent experience regardless of the underlying use case.



PR Contacts

xydus@positivemarketing.com

Positive Marketing

020 3637 0640