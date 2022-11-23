UK mobile phone owners are expected to spend GBP900m next year on repairs to broken devices. Now a leading online phone retailer is offering free insurance with every purchase in a Black Friday deal designed to save consumers from financial ‘mend-it misery’.



In an industry first, all expertly refurbished Apple iPhone and Samsung phones bought from www.UR.co.uk – including the 2021 flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max – automatically come with up to GBP100 of insurance.



The policy covers phone users against theft, accidental loss, accidental damage, mechanical breakdown and unlimited overseas cover. And it also adds GBP150 worth of security for accessories such as Apple AirPods earphones.



Barry Poke, CEO at UR, said: “Britain is in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Yet less than half of all mobile phone owners have an insurance policy and users are spending GBP813m of their hard-earned cash a year on repairs – a figure that is expected to rise by almost 8% next year. (Source: IBISWorld ‘Mobile Phone Repair In The UK’ July 2022 report).



“By combining the free insurance with extra accessories, a 12-month warranty and the savings customers receive when buying refurbished devices, our total package provides money-saving support at a time when many people are enduring a severe squeeze on their finances.”



The Cheshire-based company’s website www.UR.co.uk offers refurbished phones with three cosmetic grades - ‘premium’, ‘excellent’ and ‘good’ – already saving consumers hundreds of pounds when compared to buying new.



On top of this, all buyers also receive a free compostable eco case, a 20W plug and charging cable, a glass screen protector and a cleaning cloth, worth a total GBP45, with every purchase.



Added Barry Poke: "The phone refurbishment market is growing at a significant rate due to the rising prices of new devices and the spiralling cost of living crisis.



"More and more people are realising there really is value in their old phones and that trading them in helps to offset the price of buying another. We’re on a mission to show people this and educate them about it.”



Regardless of the age, grade or price of any phone bought from ur.co.uk, free insurance is automatically added to an order at checkout.



After the handset is delivered, customers are emailed a welcome pack containing details of the cover provided, plus information about what to do in the event of a claim.



John Fannon, Sales Director at Bastion Insurance, who are providing the insurance policies, said: “This marketplace first for the sector demonstrates both the forward-thinking creativity of the UR team and their customer-care ethos in a single stroke.



"Every UR customer has a complete solutions wrap around their purchase, as well as incredible value for money - all the more important in today’s climate. We are proud to be supporting such a visionary business.”



Cheshire-based UR is an industry-leading expert in the phone and tablet refurbishment market. Founded in 2010, people can buy refurbished Apple iPhones and tablets and Samsung phones from its consumer website www.ur.co.uk, or trade in their used devices.



The company is on a mission to change consumer mobile phone buying habits and encourages people to adopt their ‘Love it. Use it. Return It.’ ethos. UR is passionate about reducing e-waste by boosting the lifespan of devices already in circulation, rather than adding to them.



When customers buy a phone from UR, the company plants one tree with their partner Ecologi. When customers return that same phone after its use, UR plants five more trees.



Every phone sold comes with eco-friendly compostable cases made from natural wheat straw. Customers are encouraged to retain the packaging with every phone and re-use it when they trade it in.



Over 250,000 of its refurbished devices are currently in circulation. Each phone is subjected to a 90-point check during the robust refurbishment stage, which is carried out by expert in-house engineers.



ABOUT THE INSURANCE

Insurance is arranged and administered by Bastion Insurance Services Ltd. Bastion Insurance Services is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Policyholders must reside in the UK and be over 18 years of age.

Anyone under 18 can receive cover if a parent takes out the policy for them, in their name. The overall insurance cover will save almost GBP100 (GBP95.88pa, GBP7.99pm) for a handset worth more than GBP401, which is the current cost of the policy.

The 12-month insurance offer is available with the purchase of all refurbished mobile phones from ur.co.uk and includes GBP150 worth of cover for phone accessories. Free delivery is available on all orders. A range of payment options are available, including interest-free payment solutions.



