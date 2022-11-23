A new Christmas Gift Box for pets has been launched, offering owners the chance to include their dogs in the big day with a present of sustainable and nutritious treats.



Blue Pet Co. (https://bluepetco.com/) has launched the gift box along with an expert guide on how to make sure your dog stays safe and calm during the busy festive season.



Dog owners say there’s no way they can leave pets off the gifting list – they’re part of the family, after all.



Yet, many pet gift options are made with unsustainable materials and come wrapped in excess packaging, while pet treats are often poor-quality and low nutritional value.



The new Christmas Gift Box (£9.95) from Irish pet nutrition company Blue Pet Co. is a new way to treat the family dog affordably, sustainably and nutritiously this Christmas.



Each Blue Pet Co. Christmas Gift Box includes a taster pack of each of the brand’s best-selling GoShine Chews, to help support skin and coat condition, GoActive Chews, for improved mobility, joint and muscle health, and GoSmile Sticks for healthy teeth and gums.



The supplements come in fully recyclable pouches and an outer gift box - with space for a Christmas message.



The Blue Pet Co. range is enriched with unique, highly nutritious marine extracts sustainably sourced from indigenous Irish seaweeds.



The supplements support a dog's skin, joint and oral health - to induce tail-wagging happiness.



Blue Pet Co. supplements are helpful to have to hand during the holiday season, which can be a confusing, overwhelming and over-exciting time for pets.



Blue Pet Co’s resident dog behaviourist Roz Pooley advises keeping your dog entertained and stimulated by cutting up Blue Pet Co. supplements into small pieces and putting them in a cardboard box with scrunched-up paper for foraging fun.



The secret behind the Blue Pet Co. range is its unique proprietary ingredients, PhyCoidanTM , PhytoMaraTM and PhytoDentTM. These bioactive ingredients are extracted from seaweed hand harvested off the Irish coastline, ensuring the delicate seabed goes undisturbed and biodiversity and supply are protected. The seaweed-derived molecules are combined to create Blue Pet Co.’s range of functional nutrition supplements that target critical areas of health concern in dogs - joints and muscles, skin and hair, teeth and gums.





Blue Pet Co. Is based in Kerry.







Expert tips to keep dogs and puppies safe and calm at Christmas



Everybody wants Christmas to run as smoothly as possible, and managing both a busy household and your dog can be challenging.



For dogs, the shift in activity and energy in the household at Christmas time can be confusing, overwhelming or over-exciting. It’s essential to try and prepare your dog for what is to come and manage the environment to keep them calm and safe.



Here are some tips from Blue Pet Co.’s resident dog behaviourist and animal trainer, Roz Pooley, to set your dog and household up for success.



1. Give your dog a safe place



Ensure your dog has a safe place to retreat to where it can rest undisturbed. For open-plan homes, an area may need to be created using a large puppy pen with blankets as visual barriers. Your dog may need to learn to associate this place with calm and enjoyable things. Prepare this place in good time and give your dog stimulating activities to do in there, such as a yummy chew, Kong, Lickimat or food puzzle etc. You can hide sticks and chews in a cardboard box with scrunched-up paper. Cutting up Blue Pet Co. supplements into small pieces can provide foraging fun.



A barrier can help children enthusiastically engage in their new toys without the dog’s involvement. Rather than tell a dog off for stealing things, set them up not to do this in the first place.



2. Give your dog something to do

Don’t want your dog underfoot while you cook? Don’t want them to scrounge at the table? Don’t want them to get in the way during the present opening time? Give them something to do! A long-lasting chew (given under supervision) or a frozen Kong can keep your dog out of the way without them becoming frustrated.







3. Be careful of certain foods

Cooked bones can splinter and cause internal damage when eaten, so be sure that all scraps go straight into an outside bin. Gravy, stuffing and other festive foods may have a high salt content that can upset stomachs, so licking the plate clean may not be best for your dog. Sweets, Chocolates, Liquors, Mince Pies and Christmas cake all contain ingredients that can make dogs very ill. Be sure to keep them in a secure cupboard or well out of reach. If presents contain food, ensure they are not left under the tree where your dog can access them - remember, they can sniff these things out even if they can’t see them.



Also, be mindful of your dog’s intake of food and treats. If you intend on giving them chews and treats to manage their behaviour, reduce their meal portions slightly to reduce overall calorie consumption. If your dog never experiences variation and higher value treats or foods, either avoid giving these or gradually introduce some variation in advance.



4. Consider penning your tree away

A decorated tree can be very enticing for your puppies or ball-obsessed dogs. Having your tree up high or penned away can prevent your dog from causing chaos and potentially ingesting dangerous items.



5. Ensure visitors know how to behave around your dog

If your dog is anxious around visitors, then ensure they have a safe place, as detailed in tip number one. If your dog is over-excited by visitors, giving them something to do to keep them busy may help redirect their behaviour onto something else. Visitors must be clear on what interactions help your dog feel confident or stay calm. Excitable voices, excessive attention, children running around, or unsolicited affection may promote undesired or dangerous behaviours.



If your dog has a history of resource guarding, ensure visitors understand not to take any item off your dog and to call you to deal with the issue. Text visitors in advance and remind them as they turn up, so they are well-informed on how to behave.



6. Bear in mind your dog’s existing exercise tolerance

If your dog is only walking for 45 minutes at a time, a three-hour Boxing Day walk may be too much for them. If your dog is used to three walks a day without fail, then a sudden drop to one walk a day may result in undesired behaviour.

Prepare your dog by increasing their walks a little, choosing a walk duration that suits them or increasing their rest periods in preparation for the big day.







7. Don’t forget alone-time

Too often, alone time is overlooked during the festive holiday season. After spending time in constant company, the sudden shift to your previous routine can then be a shock for dog. If your dog can cope when home alone, be sure to maintain this across the holiday season.



8. It may look cute, but is it fun for your dog?

Dog antlers, hats, jumpers, posing for the camera, cute pictures of kids with dogs. Too often, we see pictures of dogs looking uncomfortable in these situations. Look for signs that your dog is uncomfortable, such as the whites of the eyes showing, any signs of tension in the face, excessive lip licking or yawning, looking away or trying to move away. Your dog’s welfare is always more important than likes on social media.







