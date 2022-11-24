A woman’s skill at using challenging life experiences to inform business decisions persuaded judges she sets an example to follow.



Emma Guy was the first recipient of the Outstanding Entrepreneur title at last week’s inaugural Crème de la Crème Business Awards.



Her adaptability during the coronavirus pandemic, when she started a new venture while her existing business was forced to close temporarily to comply with Government restrictions, impressed those tasked with choosing a winner.



“It’s a huge surprise but in the best possible way,” said Emma, who lives in Northwich.



“The starting point for all of the work I do is figuring out how I can help somebody else, and the ideas evolve from there. I won’t ever compromise on that.”



It has been a guiding principle for Aqueous Digital, a fast-growing marketing agency she set up more than a decade ago with her husband, Jonathan, where she is operations director.



Whether it’s reassuring worried customers they could adapt their marketing plans to fast-changing circumstances when Covid-19 impacted their business, or fostering a commitment to looking after each other among team members adjusting to working from home, Emma’s approach is consistent.



As a result, the award-winning family business goes from strength to strength.



After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, her treatment – which included surgery – meant she went through menopause earlier than most.



As the owner of wellness practice Acupuncture That Works, she has used her professional skill as an acupuncturist to support women with a similar story.



Her debut book, The Wisdoms of the Menopausal Godmother, shares knowledge gained during her own journey as well as from conversations with others at different stages of theirs.



Started as a Facebook page during the first lockdown in England when the clinic could not open and complemented by a private group and a website, it proved a safe space for ladies to find solidarity as well as access advice.



“Small business owners have it tough and it can be lonely place for many,” said Joanna Scott-Aspray, CEO of The Cheshire Club which organized and hosted the awards ceremony at Shrigley Hall.



“For some, the pandemic changed the way they work or the services they offer, while for others it was a case of riding out the storm.



“Emma has attributes in common with every winner, and that’s a commitment to sheer graft, determination, and resilience in the face of personal adversity.”







About the Cheshire Business Awards



The victors in the inaugural Crème de la Crème Business Awards were announced on Friday, November 18 2022.



There were more than a dozen categories, each recognising the achievements of small businesses.



The Cheshire Club is a networking group that mentors small business owners and helps them to make connections with other entrepreneurs who can provide support.





About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is a family-run digital marketing agency based at Sutton Weaver in Cheshire.



It specialises in SEO and paid internet search, website content strategy, and reputation management for high-net-worth individuals.



The agency’s website can be viewed here: www.aqueous-digital.co.uk