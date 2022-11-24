In today’s environment, companies are seeking integrated business planning and forecasting solutions to help them navigate these uncertain times.

Pigment Partner Program brings unparalleled flexibility and innovation to the EPM and integrated business planning market



London, November 24, 2022 - Integrated business planning and forecasting platform Pigment is set to launch a partner program in EMEA to expand its US one, in a strategic move to bring scaled solutions to new and existing customers globally.



Pigment's European partners, including DataValue Strategy, MeltOne, Blooprint, Statera and Addsustain, will showcase a wide range of applications on the Pigment platform as the company seeks to establish a global presence and invite new partners to build on its robust EPM and contribute to the integrated business planning ecosystem.



The Pigment partner ecosystem is made of business planning subject matter experts bringing innovative solutions and services to customers looking to have more agile, collaborative and integrated planning processes.



To meet the increased demand for both robust and flexible planning and forecasting solutions, Pigment’s customer satisfaction goal is met through strict adherence to high quality standards and the company’s EMEA Partner Program seeks to prioritise quality over quantity for any new partners being welcomed into the fold. New partners must ensure that customers benefit from successful deployments, innovation, subject matter expertise, a plethora of use cases and, ultimately, a competitive advantage.



Following a recent Series B extension funding of $65M to expand into the US enterprise market, Pigment is now seeking partners across the UK to support its work with fast-growth companies across the region.



Pigment’s co-founder and co-CEO Eléonore Crespo comments: “In today’s environment, companies are seeking integrated business planning and forecasting solutions to help them navigate these uncertain times. Pigment offers flexibility and decision-making support thanks to a modern yet powerful planning platform. We're already addressing the accelerated demand for Pigment with the best planning and digital transformation consulting firms in our ecosystem. Following the launch of our online Academy and Community, the partner program will augment the solutions we provide to our customers. We look forward to supporting even more companies as they build their entire planning lifecycle on Pigment, with our partners.”



With the recent launch of this EMEA Partner Program, the company has seen significant decrease in implementation times and an expanded scope of use cases. Pigment already serves some of the most successful and fast-growing organizations in the world: Webhelp, BlaBlaCar, ManoMano, Deliveroo and Figma.



Founded in 2019, Pigment has joined forces with best-in-class digital transformation and analytics consultancies across North America and Europe, including Keyrus , QueBIT, DataValue Strategy and MeltOne, to fill the increasing gap created by the stagnant Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) industry.



The EMEA Partner Program initiative is open now and includes an active online community of Pigment platform users, the newly launched Pigment Academy to grow expertise on the platform and dedicated Solution Architects to work closely with Partners on deployment.



To apply to the Pigment EMEA Partner Program, visit https://www.gopigment.com/partner-application.





About Pigment

Pigment is an integrated business planning platform founded in 2019 in an effort to address three major roadblocks in business planning and reporting: 1) a lack of transparency and insight into underlying data; 2) the sheer quantity of data companies have and have to get their heads around; 3) the static way it is often presented, making it hard to change and manipulate. As a result, traditional planning and reporting wastes time and money, and the inevitable mistakes hamper most organisations.

By contrast, Pigment’s technology offers an intuitive and visually-driven experience, provides a 360° view of the business, updates financial models in real-time, and allows to run what-if scenarios at the click of a button. With Pigment, Finance, HR and Revenue teams improve cross-functional collaboration, increase internal efficiency, and align financial and operational plans, all while scaling reporting and data management.



