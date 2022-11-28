Jeroboams is delighted to announce the expansion of its neighbourhood shop portfolio to include Wimbledon Village in London. This will be the ninth retail shop within the Jeroboams Group.



Jeroboams, who recently won the Decanter Retail Award for Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year, has seen continued growth on the high street, despite the challenges faced over recent years. CEO of Jeroboams, Matt Tipping, confirmed, “we have made no secret of the fact that we have wanted to grow our portfolio of shops, and take Jeroboams to areas where we would like to have a physical presence. With the continuation of trends including flexible and home-based working, we hope that many of our regular online and private customers in Wimbledon will welcome the arrival of a local Jeroboams shop. We are very excited to be moving into ‘the village’ at a time when our business continues to go from strength to strength.”



“We feel we can bring something unique to the people of Wimbledon, adding to the exciting dynamic the village has to offer”, Tipping adds. “As with each of our ventures, we are committed to maintaining the values of the individual shops and their localities. We are fiercely independent and the producers we work with throughout the business, many of whom are family-owned, like-minded, with a long-term, quality–focused philosophy with sustainability in mind. We have a fantastic retail estate of shops to showcase our extensive range, and pride ourselves on providing customers with the highest level of service.”



Alongside Jeroboams’ award-winning portfolio of quality wines, beers and spirits, the Wimbledon Village shop will have a strong local presence, with numerous new independent producers confirmed thus far including Wimbledon Brewery and Yotes Court wines. Inspired by Jeroboams Holland Park’s award-winning food and wine emporium, this new site will also feature a premium food offering and include luxury brands such as Charbonnel et Walker, Prestat, Sally Clarke, Ballancourt and more, as well as Jeroboams’ signature regular (free) weekly in-store tastings and a monthly wine club. Tipping adds “we will bring our expertise and learning from our other sites, and add many services such as fine wine services, local delivery, events, wine storage, valuation facilities and trade sales.”



“We have been searching for the right location for some time and would only consider the investment if we felt that all the factors were right. Our passionate and knowledgeable team look forward to being welcomed into the Wimbledon Village community.”



The Wimbledon Village shop will be at opening on the 9th of December 2022 and our celebratory opening party will be held on the 14th December 5 - 7pm. All are welcome, pop by and meet the team!



Follow Jeroboams’ social channels for more details.



@jeroboamslondon



Jeroboams Wimbledon Village, 77 High St Wimbledon SW19 5EG

Notes to Editors

• Founded in 1985 by Peter Rich, Jeroboams began in retail, offering an extensive and exciting selection of fine wines and champagnes complemented by a unique selection of specialist cheeses and charcuterie. The aim is to continually exceed the customer’s high expectations. Jeroboams now proudly operates seven specialist wine shops plus its flagship food and wine outlet, all based in London’s central boroughs.

• Jeroboams is proud to be a part of the modern fabric of London, a local wine merchant retaining the values of the great city and working within its unique communities.

• The famous green shops are the heartbeat and the heritage, and they are key to Jeroboams being seen as ‘London’s local wine merchant’. Fusing traditional wine savoir-faire with a modern approach to design, service and presentation each shop is at the heart of its own local London community.

• Jeroboams has a highly successful history of procuring and selling an extensive range of wines. The group pride themselves on an ability to find the most interesting wine, covering an extensive range, sourced at the most competitive price, to meet the ever-changing tastes and demands of the customer.

• Our Fine Wine Services have been developed from decades of experience dealing with the world’s finest and rarest wines. Led by our Fine Wine Team, we offer guidance on building a cellar, high quality professional storage, and advice on investment and selling your wine. Services include Fine Wine both duty paid and in bond, storage, broking, investment and En Primeur.

• In 2018, Jeroboams Trade became the new name for the distribution arm of the Jeroboams Group. Formerly Laytons Wine Merchants, Jeroboams Trade is a wholesale business providing on-trade and corporate customers their portfolio of fine wines and spirits. Laytons Wine Merchants will continue, but only as an importing agency.

• 2018 – Jeroboams received the Drinks Retailing Award for Small Chain of the Year with the judges citing “2017 was a year of reinvention for Jeroboams, which refurbished all six stores to stunning effect. The new-look stores perfectly cater to the modern consumer but have lost none of their charm or essential character.” Finalist in 2019, 2020, 2021.

• 2018 - two new shops added to the portfolio at High Street Kensington and Muswell Hill

• 2019 and 2020 – Decanter Retailer of the Year – Italian Specialist and Finalist London Multi-Store. 2020 – Finalist - Burgundy EP Campaign and New Zealand Specialist.

• 2020 – new website launched www.jeroboams.co.uk

• 2021 – Decanter Retailer of the Year – awarded Best London Multi-store, and runner-up Italian and New Zealand Specialist Retailer

• 2022 - Decanter Retailer Awards - Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year, Best London Multi-Store, Best Italy Specialist, and Best New Zealand Specialist.