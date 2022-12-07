Ashburton, Devon (December 7th, 2022) – Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) today announces a renewed partnership with IDERA, an Idera, Inc. company. This partnership will give resellers access to leading technology to support customers’ complex data environments.



IDERA delivers tools that span on premises, cloud and hybrid platforms and puts your customers in full control of the data management lifecycle — letting them tame big data challenges and turn cost centers into growth assets. Climb will support resellers with assistance in choosing the right solution for their customers, offer enablement for sales teams and simplify the buying process through the UK IT Channel.



"We’re excited to partner again with Climb Channel Solutions to offer world-class SQL monitoring, security, and compliance tools. By partnering with Climb, a leading technology distributor in Europe, IDERA will reach new customers and increase access to our many database solutions." Mark Berglund, Global VP of Sales, IDERA



IDERA offers a great range of technology to the market and will expand Climb’s database portfolio to include additional technology to simplify SQL Server management for customers.



“We’re looking forward to working closer with IDERA once again and refocus on this relationship. The Climb team has deep knowledge and experience of supplying the IDERA portfolio and can help resellers with their SQL Server management needs.”, adds Jane Silk, VP of Sales, EMEA, Climb Channel Solutions.



While this renewed focus looks at increasing sales across the UK and Ireland, Climb will be looking at further growing IDERA’s footprint into EMEA in the future.



-END-



About Climb Channel Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB).



About Idera, Inc.



Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Data Tools, Developer Tools, and DevOps Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest health care, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com/.