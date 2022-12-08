Combining telematics and full remote diagnostics with Hella Gutmann Solutions, ‘Smart Connect’ is the first of its kind in the industry.



Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC), Europe’s largest motoring association and Germany’s largest auto club with 21 million members, announced the launch of their disruptive ‘Smart Connect’ service, based on joint technology from MUNIC and Hella Gutmann Solutions. While vehicle data is regarded as the next automotive goldmine, ADAC is reinventing roadside assistance with a digitalized user experience and innovative services such as full remote vehicle diagnostics. For around 20 years, ADAC road patrol drivers have been using Hella Gutmann's diagnostic expertise to ensure that its members enjoy reliable mobility, however, the diagnostic module had to be physically connected to the vehicle.



‘Smart Connect’, launched in summer 2022 as a pilot program for 10,000 users, offers ADAC members and ADAC staff (Call Center, assistance…) a break-through Remote Assistance Service to remotely connect and perform deep diagnostics of a vehicle via OBD (on-board diagnostics) dongle and Cloud environments, to ensure improved overall roadside assistance. The result of this deep diagnostics is forwarded to a telematics cloud with user interface (dashboard), both provided by MUNIC.



MUNIC is a specialist in artificial intelligence and embedded technologies for the automotive industry, with a strong focus on vehicle data processing and valuation. ADAC ‘Smart Connect’ is based on MUNIC's OBD dongles and its on-board artificial intelligence engine as well as a suite of MUNIC software: GDPR compliant data processing & services platform, remote diagnostics dashboard based on EKKO studio portal. Together with macsLIVE solution from Hella Gutmann, MUNIC provides ADAC with a complete environment to perform a true deep diagnostics session – remotely and digitally.



“MUNIC Smart Dongles OBD and Cloud AI platform were selected by ADAC for their unique ability to decode and process the extreme diversity of vehicle data. More and more service operators, integrators, and more generally players in the automotive industry are using these technologies to access vehicle data and develop their activity or develop new services based on this data.” - says Aaron Solomon, CEO of MUNIC. “We are delighted with this collaboration with ADAC and Hella Gutmann, which will accelerate the emergence of new services and uses around vehicle data. "



About MUNIC

Building on 20 years’ experience and 3M+ devices in the field, MUNIC delivers a comprehensive portfolio of OBD Dongles and TCUs, associated with a powerful cloud Platform for vehicle data analytics and services operation. Certified by multiple vehicle manufacturers, insurance provides, and stakeholders across all the automotive industry in America, Europe, Asia, Munic solutions rely on its unique combination of Edge Computing and EKKO Services platform. Munic works with resellers and integrators to create end-to-end solutions for insurance carriers, telecom carriers, vehicle manufacturers and distributors, car rental and leasing companies, service chains and fleet management service providers, tier-1 suppliers and tire manufacturers.



