ServiceMax continues to innovate and expand the reach and impact of its Core field service and service execution solution



LONDON, UK – Dec. 19, 2022 – ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management software, announced today the release of Core 22 R4, the latest release of its cloud-native service management solution that drives greater productivity for dispatchers, field technicians, and end customers. Central to ServiceMax’s overall portfolio, the Core solution has more than 300 customers who rely on its user-focused applications, enabling technology, and innovation in automation and analytics.



This latest Core update is the fourth this year, showcasing the company’s continued focus on co-innovation with customers and enabling them to benefit from being on a true cloud-based solution. Key updates include the introduction of targeted automation through conversational bots, expanded use of installed base knowledge for targeted actions, and the launch of dashboards providing cost, revenue, and profitability data for strategic stakeholders.



“Customers need to drive increased efficiency in their business, especially in this time of economic uncertainty,” said Sumair Dutta, VP of product marketing at ServiceMax. “This means resolving customer requests faster, making it easier for internal resources to find help, and allowing leaders to make the right decisions in a more informed and expedited manner. Our enhancements to the Core solution help meet these needs through advanced tools and a deep knowledge of field service. Core 22 R4 is truly a connected system of action, automation, and collaboration for the field service industry.”



Core 22 R4 boasts critical new features that enable an end-to-end field service conversation. One such feature is Customer Chat Request on ServiceMax Engage which makes it easy for users to start a request over chat and better interact with their service providers. Users can get updates and add additional information to any request via a simple chat user interface, thus demonstrating the advantage of using automated bots for simple request-oriented triage. In Core 22 R4, ServiceMax is also introducing a Hotline Bot console on its Zinc collaboration solution that allows administrators to easily create bots for triage hotlines without having to rely on IT resources. The impact of these features is increased overall agility, enhanced efficiency, and improved customer service through the “Better Together” experience, ServiceMax’s ongoing push for its solutions to work “Better Together” to deliver incremental value.



In addition to enabling service teams to leverage ServiceMax’s knowledge of their installed products for targeted actions and conversations, Core 22 R4 is also expanding the reach of its Field Change Order (FCO) capabilities. This will allow teams to easily target a subset of installed products for targeted commercial actions, such as creating opportunities, as well as customer-focused notifications, such as alerting service team members of a software update on an asset. These capabilities were previously used mainly in compliance-related situations, such as recalls, but are now being extended to support a broader range of use cases.



In Core 22 R4, ServiceMax is also introducing service-specific dashboards designed to empower strategic stakeholders with the information they need to make informed decisions about their service offerings, commitments, and resources. These dashboards, as part of the Service Analytics package, will enable strategic and commercial stakeholders in the business to truly understand the profitability of their service commitments and make the necessary adjustments to reduce cost and boost operating margins. The dashboards showcase ServiceMax’s rich experience in understanding the needs of business leaders looking to transform their service and business operations.



