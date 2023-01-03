It means public sector bodies get quick access to innovative technologies, there’s competitive tension and it’s an efficient platform

Nuix’s big-data forensic and analytics technologies are used by government, regulators, and law enforcement across the globe to investigate criminality, combat fraud & corruption, detect and prevent cyber-crime and more. Their forensic software will now be available on the UK Government’s innovative cloud procurement platform.



London, UK – 3 January 2023

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has chosen Nuix as a certified supplier on the Government’s G-Cloud 13 procurement framework. This framework has enabled public sector organisations to purchase Nuix's scalable and collaborative Digital Investigation Platform from 9th November 2022.



CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2021/22, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.



According to Jonathan Rees, EVP EMEA at Nuix, "Certification on the new G-Cloud framework makes it easier for public sector organisations to access Nuix's powerful Digital Investigation platform – a platform already used by many of the world's largest government and law enforcement agencies. Now those UK organisations can put Nuix’s technology and vast processing power to work in cases featuring high volumes of complex digital material – the situation regulators and law enforcement often see when dealing with organised crime, Public Inquiries or fraud investigations."



The G-Cloud framework is a digital marketplace first introduced in 2013, with the UK Government pushing to move 50% of public sector computing spend onto the cloud. G-Cloud delivers benefits for Public Sector organisations, facilitating optimal purchasing decisions at a time when public sector technology procurement is increasingly under focus. As well as offering benefits for commercial enterprises like Nuix, who are dedicated to ensuring their products are easily accessible for their customer base.



“We’re a great admirer of the G-Cloud framework,” said Mr Rees. “It means public sector bodies get quick access to innovative technologies, there’s competitive tension and it’s an efficient platform. At Nuix we’re delighted to take our place on that platform at a time when so many public sector bodies increasingly need our ability to process massive datasets and multiple file types and do it in a way that gives those organisations contextualised, visualised intelligence they can put to work straight away.”



About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com|ASX:NXL) creates innovative software that empowers organisations to simply and quickly find the truth from any data in a digital world. We are a passionate and talented team, delighting our customers with software that transforms data into actionable intelligence and helps them overcome the challenges of litigation, investigation, governance, risk and compliance.





Nuix (and any other Nuix trademarks used) are trademarks of Nuix Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, as applicable.



