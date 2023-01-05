despite a very traditional setting, retail technology can be integrated and used to provide the best possible shopping experience.

INTERSPORT chooses Mood Media for its new Alpine store concept



London, U.K., January 5, 2023 – Mood Media, the world’s leading experiential media company, announces that INTERSPORT Switzerland chose Mood Media and LG to equip its new Alpine store concept in Crans-Montana, in the heart of the Swiss Alps, with the latest audio-visual retail technology.



The hi-tech upgrade is instantly visible from the moment sports equipment shoppers approach the shop. In its front window, INTERSPORT’s retail technology partner, Mood Media, has installed a 350x200cm LG display screen. It uses the latest LED technology to ensure its picture is bright enough to be seen even when the mountain sun is shining directly on the window. The screen has a light sensor attached so its brightness can be adjusted automatically.



Inside, there are three in-store digital displays that introduce shoppers to the brand’s full range and explain their options to buy or rent equipment. The store make-over is not limited to displays, though. Sixteen Bose speakers, backed up by three subwoofers (for deep bass) have also been installed, all powered by a pair of high-quality Bose amplifiers.



Staff can control the audio-visual system via a supplied touch panel which integrates with the Mood HarmonyTM Content Management System (CMS). Content owned by INTERSPORT and its partners is planned so products can be promoted according to the brand’s marketing campaigns calendar. This can be supplemented with a local and seasonal video content strategy for each store. Additionally, staff can stream INTERSPORT’s international music playlist on the improved audio system.



This is important because recent Mood Media research found that the right music and visual immersive technology is key to providing the pleasant ambience that 71% of shoppers say is essential when choosing a physical store over shopping online.



The store is of particular significance for INTERSPORT because it represents the roll out of its new hi-tech Alpine concept in the traditional setting of a picturesque Swiss Alps resort.



“Alpine sports stores are traditionally quaint, but we wanted to support INTERSPORT in providing a more modern digital experience,” said Stephan Schläfli, Head of Partner Business of INTERSPORT Schweiz. “The technology allows us to give INTERSPORT’s customers a fully immersive experience even before they enter the front door and the speaker system provides a lively ambience to keep them coming back. This is a great example of how despite a very traditional setting, retail technology can be integrated and used to provide the best possible shopping experience.”



“INTERSPORT specifically designed this concept for stores in Alpine countries for sales and rental of outdoor and winter sports gear and apparel,” explains Rim Postumus, Global Accounts Director at Mood Media. “Adding digital store elements is part of the global 2.0 store revision program being undertaken by the company. The technology allows INTERSPORT staff to quickly update and roll out new seasonal campaigns straight to the screens, without the need for waiting for printed promotional material.”



“The project is exactly the type of installation the latest LG technology was designed for,” says Michel Houtzager, Sales Manager Business Solutions at LG Electronics Netherlands. “The LWBC LED display is well suited to environments where sunlight can get so bright, shoppers cannot see the screen clearly. With the attached sensor ensuring light levels are automatically adjusted, INTERSPORT can now ensure their customers are always connected to their messaging, no matter how bright the Alpine sun becomes.”



The audio visual technology was installed in just three days at the end of September with the new store opening on October 3rd.





