IT and software provider, The HBP Group, has introduced a wave of new employee benefits following the appointment of new Head of People, Sarah Sutherland, across their four UK-based locations.



Sarah brings with her a wealth of experience having worked across a number of sectors at well-known firms. Sarah is responsible for the overall strategic and operational people agenda, leading on all core HR functions and driving the people strategy for the business.



Since May 2022, Sarah has introduced 9 additional benefits and was part of the driving force behind the company's recent Best Companies™ accolade, which saw The HBP Group get One Star ('Very Good') status as recognition of their commitment to staff and making The HBP Group a great place to work.



Sarah commented,



"We hope these additional benefits go a long way in further supporting our teams. Whilst we have always positioned our people in the centre of everything we do to make The HBP Group a fantastic place to work, one of the key drivers was the current economic climate and the desire to do everything we can to support them.



"By building on our existing employee benefits, we want to ensure that our team feel supported during this challenging period.”



Alongside free lunches and uniforms for all staff, enhanced maternity and some private healthcare, the business has introduced an enhanced paternity and adoption package, a holiday pay-back scheme allowing their team to sell back some of their 28-days (plus bank holidays) leave allocation and partnered with Mintago and Health Shield



Mintago, which is the UK’s most complete and inclusive financial wellbeing solution, will help the business adapt and support their employees in these changing economic conditions with the likes of a financial wellbeing app and control over their pensions, whilst Health Shield, which offers digital health and wellbeing benefits, gives staff virtual access to doctors, counsellors and physios, as well as health cash plans, to save money on everyday health treatments.



These benefits join their existing armour of extended leave, pension schemes, flexible working hours, group staff discounts, tailored training and personal development plans, paid social events and paid social trips for top performers.



Joanne Dixon, The HBP Group’s Managing Director commented,



"Our people are at the heart of everything that do we and we have always committed to paying a fair wage for our employees. But with so much change over the past few years, we wanted to take that one step further in line with everything that is happening.



"We've recognised the challenges that our people face, alongside many others across the UK, and coupled that with our desire to create a positive workplace that rewards their team for their hard work, so we’re pleased to be able to share these additional benefits to ensure the wellbeing of our team and reinforce that the decisions we make have their best interests at the forefront."



The HBP Group are a UK-based IT and accounts software provider with locations in Scunthorpe, Hull, Peterborough and Hampshire. Established in 1991, they have been helping businesses move accounts software and supporting IT solutions for over 30 years. The HBP Group are a One Star accredited Best Companies™ to work for in the UK.



To find out more about HBP visit thehbpgroup.co.uk