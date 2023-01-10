1st Korean Company to Complete O-RAN ALLIANCE Openness Testing & Integration Verification



SEOUL, South Korea - January 10, 2023 – HFR, Inc. (KOSDAQ 230240), the leading ICT solutions provider in Korea, announced the completion of the O-RAN ALLIANCE Fall 2022 Global PlugFest hosted by SK Telecom. As a PlugFest participant, HFR performed comprehensive private 5G system verification which included mobility tests in O-RAN test labs and real field environments. Other PlugFest participants included ETRI, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Intel, and Keysight Technologies.



PlugFests are global events hosted by the O-RAN ALLIANCE which tests the openness, interoperability, and conformance of O-RAN solutions. A major platform enabling efficient progress of the O-RAN ecosystem through well-organized testing and integration, O-RAN PlugFests contribute to developing commercially available O-RAN networks. Industry experts agree that O-RAN technology is critical for the evolution of next-generation networks, hence major O-RAN investments continue to be announced, such as the U.S. Government’s $1.5 billion slated for O-RAN funding.



At the PlugFest, HFR showcased its base station (O-CU/DU) software to support private 5G virtualized RAN and O-RU (Open-Radio Unit) environments. By no longer relying on the traditional SOC (System on Chip) components and by enabling O-RU interoperability across suppliers, HFR's software-based base station eliminates any hardware dependency to deliver a fully open, virtualized solution. HFR has built its private 5G system on standardized technology from the Electronics and Telecommunication Research Institute (ETRI) in Korea, enabling innovative private 5G at compelling prices.



“HFR has always fostered and influenced the development of future telecommunication networks and service advancements. HFR’s leadership in private 5G has been validated during this PlugFest together with SK Telecom,” stated Peter K. Cho, Global CTO, HFR.



HFR will be exhibiting its my5G™, an O-RAN compliant private 5G solution, in booth 2B72 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain from February 27th to March 2nd, 2023. To learn more about these solutions or to set-up a meeting at the event, contact HFR at MWC2023@hfrnet.com.



About my5G™:

HFR's my5G™ solution is a pre-integrated private 5G system. The 3GPP compliant packaged solution includes key components such as vCore, vCU/DU, indoor and outdoor radio units, plus integrated CPE devices with a complete service & network management platform. HFR is deploying my5GTM in critical applications such as IIOT in a nuclear power generation site in Korea, railway solutions in Japan, as well as across several factory and industrial complexes.



About HFR, Inc.:

HFR, Inc. (KOSDAQ 230240) is the leading ICT equipment vendor in Korea, offering a full range of optical transport, broadband access with WiFi products, and Private 5G. For the last 23 years, HFR has provided innovative products to the world's largest mobile operators. HFR has established strong partnerships with Korean mobile operators resulting in leading-edge technology, field-proven deployments, and expansion into the global market. For more information, visit www.hfrnet.com.



For more information, contact:

Peter K. Cho, Global CTO, HFR

peter.cho@hfrnetworks.com