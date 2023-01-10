Various items saw their prices reduced with popular brands such as Chopard, Longines, and FOPE amongst others.

This January brings with it a remarkable opportunity to purchase luxury jewellery, watches, and gifts from an award-winning UK jeweller, all at a reduced price.



On Wednesday the 3rd of January, West Midlands based Rudell The Jewellers became home to many exciting discounts on some high-quality items, giving clients the chance to purchase watches, gifts, and jewellery with up to 50% off their original price.



Various items saw their prices reduced with popular brands such as Chopard, Longines, and FOPE amongst others. Some of the jewellery pieces on offer include a white gold & diamond necklet, ideal for an evening outing, as well as a yellow gold bangle enhanced by dazzling diamonds - a perfect gift for a loved one. The 18ct gold ring is also tempting customers this January, with its rich red rubies and brilliant diamond set spilt shoulders - a fantastic addition to any jewellery collection.



As well as jewellery pieces, many watches have also seen their prices reduced, including the much-desired Ladies Happy Sport Watch from Chopard. Adorned by five floating diamonds, it is a mesmerising timepiece ideal for an evening dinner date or a casual get together with friends.



Rudells also has some incredible price reductions on many gift items such as the leather jewellery case from WOLF, an indispensable item for any jewellery collector wanting to keep their precious pieces safe from tarnishing.



Glenn Jenkinson, Rudells Sales Manager shares his highlight of the sale “As a qualified diamond grader, I’m passionate about all things diamond. For a special evening out, I think the Bombe style ring is magnificent and contains 3.69 carats of scintillating diamonds. It’s perfect for a cocktail night with the girls and is now reduced by 25%”.



The Bombe style ring and many other jewellery, watches and gifts are available to view and order from both of Rudells showrooms as well as online here.









