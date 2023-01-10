The Doxis Business Studio and Fast Starters are win-win tools

Rapid creation of content apps through highly simplified UX, to accelerate time-to-value and reduce IT bottlenecks. Fast Starter library contains common templates for content & process automation. Continues evolution of ICA platform, which drove a record 400% increase in 2022 software subscription



SER, the leading provider of intelligent content automation solutions, announces today the new release of Doxis Business Studio, a user-friendly, no-code content app environment that empowers business users to become citizen developers, thereby enabling a faster time-to-value, lower costs and reduced IT bottlenecks.



Organizations today must complete digital transformation measures in a matter of months, not years. The new version of the web-based, no-code Doxis Business Studio, which debuted in 2022, supports this with a highly simplified UX that offers numerous enhancements to rapidly customize and roll-out pre-configured Fast Starters, set up business integrations, and more.



“Your average business user understandably doesn’t have the technical know-how or time to create new apps,” comments Douglas Cardoso, VP of Products at SER, “That’s why we’ve enhanced the Doxis Business Studio to give them full autonomy to bootstrap apps that meet their use case needs. Information flows seamlessly between the apps, as anything created in the Doxis Business Studio can simply plug into other Doxis solutions.”



Reduced time-to-value with Doxis Fast Starters



The Doxis Business Studio offers a growing library of Doxis Fast Starters, which are pre-configured and easily customizable templates for departments (e.g. sales, purchasing, service, legal) and industries (e.g. real estate and insurance).



Information residing in Doxis Fast Starters is connected and shared across the enterprise thanks to a common metadata layer. The smart apps include intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces, workflows, reminders, and further helpful features that can be customized to user groups and roles.



Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER, says: “The Doxis Business Studio and Fast Starters are win-win tools: Business leaders benefit from greater operational efficiency and productivity across their organizations, while business users can develop apps that more effectively address the pain points and needs of stakeholders.”



A spectacular 2022: Launch of Doxis Intelligent Content Automation



The Doxis Business Studio and Fast Starters are cornerstones of the Doxis Intelligent Content Automation (ICA) platform, which SER proudly launched in February 2022. As the next generation of enterprise content management, Doxis ICA is an AI-powered platform for document management, process automation and information governance that connects information across best-of-breed applications such as Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft and more. Over the course of 2022, SER also launched many UX enhancements and solution suites such as Doxis Content Bridge for SAP & Salesforce and Doxis Intelligent Purchase-to-Pay Automation.



Record 400% increase in subscriptions



SER reports a record 400% growth in subscriptions in 2022. This dramatic rise coincided with many enhancements over the past year in SER’s public and private cloud offerings, e.g. built-in managed services, advanced monitoring, on-demand technology expertise, in addition to exclusive first access to the latest innovations for Doxis ICA subscribers.



“Our dramatic increase in subscriptions last year really shows us how much customers value Doxis ICA,” says Bates, “The platform and its cloud solutions for quick implementation, maximum flexibility and rapid ROI are helping customers to solve their business challenges faster and more efficiently.”



