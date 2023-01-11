The Government claims the scheme will most support businesses tied into expensive contracts from when the price of energy had peaked.

TEAM Energy’s Head of Customer Success, Tom Anderton, breaks down what support businesses can expect to see from the new Energy Bills Discount Scheme.



Ahead of the closure of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) in March, the UK Government has announced a new initiative to support businesses with the high cost of energy.



The Energy Bills Discount Scheme (EBDS) will apply a discount based on the wholesale price of energy until March 2024. The move comes in response to the falling price of wholesale energy which has dropped to levels seen before the Ukraine war.



The Government claims the scheme will most support businesses tied into expensive contracts from when the price of energy had peaked. Contracts that at the time were compounded by a number of suppliers exiting the I&C market due to its volatility and suppliers still operating being able to name their price.



The announcement sets out guidance for how businesses can expect to benefit from the discount. From April, eligible businesses will see a ‘unit discount of up to £6.97/MWh on their gas bill and up to £19.61/MWh on their electric bill. This will be subject to a wholesale price threshold, set with reference to the support provided for domestic consumers, of £107/MWh for gas and £302/MWh for electricity.’ Clear as mud.



Here is my take on it



What this all really means is that if you are paying less than 30.2 p/kWh for your electricity rate, under the new scheme, you will not receive any support.



In all cases, even for businesses out of contract or with fixed or flexible contracts, the maximum discount you will receive is 1.961 p/kWh.



Therefore, any unit rate above 32.161 p/kWh will hit the maximum discount available and so will not be fully reduced down to the threshold.



What is not clear, and what we will need to wait for the guidance for, is whether for fixed contracts this is linked to the published wholesale price by the Government for the date the contract was signed or based on daily wholesale prices, as was the case with the EBRS.



So, for example:



Contracted Rate Discount Applied Effective Unit Rate Being Levied 22.0 p/kWh NONE 22.0 p/kWh 29.0 p/kWh NONE 29.0 p/kWh 31.2 p/kWh -1.0 p/kWh 30.2 p/kWh 35.1 p/kWh -1.961 p/kWh 33.139 p/kWh 41.8 p/kWh -1.961 p/kWh 39.839 p/kWh