The UK’s leading independent restaurant guide - SquareMeal - has announced the best

restaurants that the UK has to offer. SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 is the only list of its kind to exclude London’s restaurants - allowing the wider UK’s dining scene to truly shine.



In a year that is set to be - financially - one of the hardest in the UK for many years, the 2023

list has taken this into consideration with many more affordable restaurants making this year’s

top 100 list. While those higher-priced restaurants included in the list offer not only the very best in UK dining but also impeccable service and an impressive ambience, ensuring a memorable experience that is worth the additional cost.



Using a combination of thousands of reader votes and SquareMeal’s own expert critics, the UK

Top 100 Restaurants list is a true reflection of Britain’s beautifully varied dining scene - featuring everything from fine dining experiences through to farm-to-table restaurants and gastropubs. Each eatery is truly unique but all have one thing in common - an unmissable menu.

West Midlands restaurant named the best in the UK



West Midlands restaurant Grace & Savour came out on top as the UK’s best restaurant.

The top three UK restaurants included 2022’s winner Osip in Somerset and Ynyshir in Powys.

Wales, in particular, has had a wave of incredible restaurants, including The Jackdaw and SY23.

SquareMeal’s Head of Content Caroline Hendry explains:



“We’re sending huge congratulations to all 100 restaurants featured in this year’s list, with

special mention to our winner Grace & Savour, who greatly impressed us with their celebration

of local produce and resources - even their crockery is made from local clay. While the seasonal menu packed full of local produce really blew us away.”



IMAGES and further information: Click here for images and info on Google Drive









Editor’s notes:

Full list can be viewed here

https://www.squaremeal.co.uk/restaurants/best/uk-top-100-res...

SquareMeal started over 30 years ago, as a guide to the best restaurants in City of London. Since then, SquareMeal has grown to encompass the whole UK, reaching more than one million users per month. In 2018, Dean Yardley (founder of Hitched, the UK’s leading wedding discovery platform) came on as CEO and the brand moved to a fully digital platform.



For additional information, industry comment and any queries please contact:

Caroline Hendry - Caroline.Hendry@squaremeal.co.uk