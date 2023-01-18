I am honored and excited to the take the helm of a company that continues to pave the way in empowering contact centers as brand guardians

Minneapolis, MN - Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Jones as CEO. Kevin succeeds Tom Goodmanson, Calabrio’s current CEO who is leaving after successfully leading the company for the past 15 years.



Goodmanson is stepping down to pursue new ventures after growing the company to new heights and setting it on a course for continued success. “It’s been an absolute pleasure these past 15 years working to make Calabrio ONE what it is today—the leading workforce performance platform that helps enrich and understand human interactions,” said Goodmanson. “I am excited to see how Kevin moves the company forward.”



“Calabrio is an innovative disruptor in the cloud-first contact center market, across enterprises of all sizes. We thank Tom for the everlasting impact he has had on Calabrio’s success, and welcome Kevin to Calabrio. We believe that Kevin’s passion and deep experience in the technology industry is well suited to shepherd Calabrio into its next phase of growth,” said Mike Hoffmann, Partner at Thoma Bravo.



With more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, Jones has built a successful track record driving significant business transformation. He has held key leadership roles across a variety of technology services companies including Rackspace Technology, Dell, and HP. At Rackspace Technology, Jones led a team that grew the company from $2 billion to $3 billion in annual revenue by building and scaling a public cloud business, introducing new products, and expanding geographically. He is a passionate advocate for employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and believes that people and culture are a key differentiator in business.



“I am honored and excited to the take the helm of a company that continues to pave the way in empowering contact centers as brand guardians, and enriches everyday customer interactions to drive improved business outcomes,” said Kevin Jones. “I look forward to guiding Calabrio into its next phase of strategic growth as we expand our efforts to optimize the contact center customer experience.”



About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a true-cloud, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.



Editors Contact

Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

Tel: +44 1491 845553

mary@pra-ltd.co.uk