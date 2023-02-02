Valentine’s Day holds a special place in the heart of renowned jewellers, Rudells, as they celebrate 85 years in business on February 14th, 2023.

Valentine’s Day holds a special place in the heart of renowned jewellers, Rudells, as they celebrate 85 years in business on February 14th, 2023. Founded by Justin and Etta Rudell in 1938 on the same site they call home today. The business has grown exponentially over the years, with the Wolverhampton shopfront spanning 25 meters on Darlington Street, with an additional branch in Harborne, Birmingham.



Rudell The Jewellers have exclusive in-house designs which sit proudly alongside brands such as Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor, OMEGA, IWC, Grand Seiko, Longines, Chopard, Fope, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, and George Jensen to name but a few. Making it the place to visit this Valentine’s Day.



Their most popular in-house design is a range called Daisy. Rooted in symbolisms of love and beauty, this luxury jewellery collection is made up of rings, earrings, bangles, and pendants, set in 18ct white, yellow or rose gold with a selection of colourful gemstones – rubies, emeralds, sapphires or white diamonds. Ideal for a subtle touch of beauty for a casual date or as an addition to your office look. With an ability to mix and match colours for a whole bouquet of styles.



A traditional symbol of love with a contemporary twist can be found in Chopard’s Happy Hearts Collection. For over 100 years, Chopard have astonished the world with their incredible designs in both watchmaking and jewellery collections. The Chopard Happy Hearts rose gold ring is the ideal gift for a loved one with symbolisms of love and happiness enhanced by the 0.05ct “dancing” diamonds. An eye-catching piece suited for casual wear which can be mixed and matched with the Happy Hearts pendant and bangle for a truly outstanding style.



But what do you give the person that has everything? Add a touch of fun to your shirt cuffs with playful cufflinks by Deakin & Francis; the owls are a hoot as a tug on their feet makes their wings flap! A wonderful party trick amongst friends.



Timeless Scandinavian designs by Georg Jensen combine craftmanship, functionality, and artistic aesthetics. Hearts of Georg Jensen offer a stylish addition to any outfit, such as the sterling silver pendant made up of two intertwined halves, forming the eternal symbol of love – a heart.



If you are searching for a more subtle way of expressing your love this Valentine’s Day, Roberto Coin’s Love in Verona jewellery collection might have an answer. Inspired by the city of Verona, the set of the iconic love story between Romeo and Juliet, this collection holds the soul of eternal love. Manufactured in 18ct white gold, the Love in Verona bracelet with a flower diamond set adds a touch of glamour to an everyday look. Hidden on the inside of the bangle is a small ruby, the signature of all Roberto Coin pieces, making this bracelet a true embodiment of love.



The Signature Collection was created with Valentine’s Day in mind. Scintillating 80 facet diamonds dazzle in rings, pendants, earrings, and bangles. There is also a tie pin to elevate that formal look, be it a wedding, party, or dinner date.



Jon Weston, Rudell the Jeweller’s Managing Director, personally recommends the 18ct white gold 80 facet diamond ring from the Signature collection saying it is “beautiful and unique, just like the lady who will wear it.”



This diamond ring as well as all the other jewellery pieces mentioned, are available at the Wolverhampton and Birmingham showrooms, or online.



