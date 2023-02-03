Scamp & Dude's Super Scarf Mission

Scamp & Dude’s mission to donate a Super Scarf to every woman in the UK going through chemotherapy this year.



Scamp & Dude has been wrapping women in superpowers with their Super Scarves since they launched in 2022. Not just a stylish accessory, every time someone buys one of these special scarves, Scamp & Dude donate another to a woman with cancer.



Last year Scamp & Dude reached an incredible milestone of donating over 10,000 Super Scarves, but the brand’s ambitions of ‘giving back’ are far from over. Their mission for 2023 is to donate a Super Scarf to every single woman starting chemotherapy in the UK, which sadly stands at around 60,000.



Scamp & Dude’s founder, Jo Tutchener-Sharp says,



“I designed these scarves with the aim of wrapping women with cancer in a superpower infused hug, and to know we have managed to help over 10,000 women so far is just amazing. My aim is to be able to donate a scarf to EVERY woman being treated for cancer across the UK this year”.



To achieve this ambitious goal, Scamp & Dude plan to launch new Super Scarf designs each month, with the first design launching on 3rd February, in line with World Cancer Day.



Jo says, “We have some vibrant new Super Scarf designs launching each month. I know they will bring so much joy to both the customers that buy them and the patients who receive them”.



The Super Scarves are donated to cancer patients through various hospital partners throughout the UK.



A spokesperson from the Royal Free Hospital said of the Super Scarves initiative, “A few patients have been moved to tears by such beautiful gifts. It has been lovely to see a row of ladies in the chemotherapy unit using the scarves as shawls and all sitting there wrapped up nice and cosy”.



The new black and khaki star print Super Scarf launches on 3rd February RRP £40 on scampanddude.com and the Scamp & Dude store in Marlow. New styles will continue to launch each month throughout the year.



