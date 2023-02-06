we are pleased to announce two new team members to our UK based team

Following what has been an exciting period of growth for Anderman Ceramics we are pleased to announce two new team members to our UK based team to support both our existing business, whilst providing additional resource to support future growth.



Richard Verrier has joined in the role of Technical and Commercial Engineer, with the remit to offer additional technical and engineering support to our commercial strategy. Our success in recent years is attributed to our close working relationships with our valued customers and having the technical ability to understand product application and operating environments ensuring we are supplying products and materials that are designed and manufactured to provide the required performance characteristics.



Richard’s engineering experience is a result of 5 years working as an engineer within the automotive industry, following studying for his undergraduate and master’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering at Swansea University. Richard’s addition adds further strength to the wealth of knowledge and experience existing within the business.



We are also delighted to announce Wendy Meakin has joined the Warehouse and Logistics team, to strengthen our ability to ensure we continue to offer our customers the efficient service levels they have come to expect. Wendy brings a wealth of warehousing and logistics experience, together with a comprehensive understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance.



In what was a very busy end to 2022, we are also pleased to announce that we successfully underwent our annual ISO Surveillance Audit, with the Audit report stating that we are working to “best practise” in our Quality processes and Procedures. The accreditation provides our customers comfort knowing we abide to stringent process control which spans from enquiry receipt all the way through the manufacturing process and to order despatch.



About Anderman Ceramics Ltd.

Established in 1947 and its experience in sourcing, stocking and selling technical ceramics worldwide has positioned Anderman Ceramics at the highest levels of product and service quality. We offer an extensive range of standard technical ceramics products, as well as, custom-design components



For more information about our Anderman Ceramics products and services please visit https://www.earthwaterfire.com and https://www.andermangroup.com



Contact:

Gary Hateley

Sales Director

e-mail: gary.hateley@andermanceramics.com

tel: +44 (0)1299 252480