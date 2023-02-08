esynergy Solutions limited ("esynergy"), a technology consultancy focused on delivering measurable value to its clients, today announced the appointment of Ben Burdsall as a non-executive director. His appointment will take effect from 1st February 2023.





Ben’s most recent role was CTO for Sportradar. Before that he was CTO for eCommerce at Worldpay and he also held senior roles at both PWC and Accenture earlier in his career.



“I am delighted to welcome Ben to esynergy. Ben is an accomplished and transformative executive with lots of experience in technology management across Financial and Professional Services. His expertise will help us create a value-based consulting business, where we can measure and deliver business impact to our customers through our unique business model.”



Patrick Crompton, CEO of esynergy





“I am honoured to be joining esynergy at such an exciting time. I am deeply passionate about understanding and demonstrating technology value and its wider impact on business objectives and customer experience,” said Ben Burdsall. “I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to benefit esynergy and its customers.”



Contact for more information



Zohe Mustafa



zohe.mustafa@esynergy.co.uk



About esynergy



esynergy is a technology consultancy that accelerates business value for its clients. Working with enterprises and scale-ups in highly regulated industries, we build scalable platforms, products, and services.

Our delivery teams are small and highly functional, formed by a vetted ecosystem of associates, luminaries and partners. We choose technologies that are the right fit for our clients’ needs and are not opinionated around specific tech stacks and service offerings.

Our philosophy is around impact consulting, which means that all our work is measurable and directly ties back to our clients’ business objectives. This approach is at the heart of all our engagements with the objective of added value and insight for our clients.