Ashburton, Devon, February 8, 2023 – Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has been announced as a master MSP for Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, in the UK and across EMEA to support the continued expansion of Malwarebytes’ channel.



This new partnership will start with a focus on the UK, Nordics and Benelux regions and will support the accelerated growth of Malwarebytes’ MSP program. The benefits for MSPs include tools and incentives to expand their service catalogues, strategic support to grow their sales and marketing functions, and enablement and training to deepen their expertise.



“At Malwarebytes, we are committed to expanding cybersecurity access to under-resourced security teams that all too often are overlooked by the industry,” said Brian Thomas, Malwarebytes Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel Programs. “By partnering with leading MSPs, we can cost-effectively deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to keep those organizations safe. Climb is a leading technology distributor with both global reach and regional expertise, making them a perfect partner to continue expanding our presence in the UK and EMEA.”



Malwarebytes is committed to creating successful partnerships by leveraging a robust, partner-first MSP program designed to foster meaningful, profitable relationships. Climb will work closely with Malwarebytes and an extensive regional network of MSPs to ensure there is a smooth procurement process and support with enablement and marketing, if required.



“We are excited to work with Malwarebytes as a Master MSP in the UK and across EMEA and support their growth in these markets,” comments Jane Silk, VP of Sales EMEA, Climb Channel Solutions. “This new partnership adds to our growing MSP portfolio and will offer our MSP customers a great cyber security solution.”



To find out more about the MSP program and the Malwarebytes offering, get in touch on +44 1364 533 200 or info@climbcs.co.uk and have a look at our website on: https://www.climbcs.co.uk/vendors/malwarebytes/



About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB).



About Malwarebytes



Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.