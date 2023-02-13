Will is immensely accomplished,” says Dr. John Bates, SER CEO, “He’s a brand innovator, a business builder

(February 13, 2023 – Bonn, Germany) SER, the leading vendor of intelligent content automation solutions, announces today the appointment of Will McInnes as Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned marketing executive, McInnes comes to SER with a long track record in profitably scaling business and growing brands for leading tech firms.



As CMO, McInnes joins with a mandate to drive new business growth and to amplify SER’s highly differentiated messaging to the global market. To do this, McInnes will capitalize on both SER’s leadership position in the enterprise content management market together with the company’s decades of deep implementation expertise in industry verticals.



McInnes brings experience in commercializing AI and automation technologies, most recently from his time at Ultimate, a leading global platform for customer support automation. During his tenure as CMO, the company’s revenue more than doubled.



McInnes is well poised to drive SER’s ongoing international expansion and brand growth: As the former CMO of Brandwatch, the number one social intelligence platform, he spearheaded its expansion from a UK base across Europe, into the US, APAC and the Middle East, increasing annual recurring revenues fivefold.



“Will is immensely accomplished,” says Dr. John Bates, SER CEO, “He’s a brand innovator, a business builder, and is deeply passionate about the power of AI and automation to transform how people work. Closing out 2022 with record growth, the timing is perfect for us to add Will’s experience and ambition to the team.”



McInnes comments: “With such impressively engineered technology and visionary leadership, it’s clear that SER is perfectly positioned to help a much wider audience of customers understand and benefit from intelligent content automation. I’m so excited to work alongside our commercial teams as we rapidly expand in 2023.”



An early pioneer in digital transformation, McInnes founded one of Europe’s first social media agencies in the early 2000s and later wrote Culture Shock (Wiley, 2012), a “handbook for 21st century business” inspired by how digital technologies changed the way organizations need to operate, the same transformation that SER unlocks for its customers worldwide.



