Business development and customer relationship expert appointed to drive growth for TEAM Energy in the South.





Experienced business development manager, Patrick Ryan, has joined TEAM Energy to drive the organisation’s business development in the South. Patrick has over 20 years’ customer, relationship and account management experience for business services suppliers, water companies and marketing agencies.



Patrick joins us from Croner Group, a supplier of Employment Law and Health & Safety services, where he generated sales to the SME market sector. Previous to that, he worked for PHS hygiene services managing a portfolio of key accounts to the value of £2m. Patrick has 9 years’ experience in the water sector, as a Commercial Relationship Manager for Castle Water and a Key Account Manager for Thames Water. Here he delivered sustainability savings of £800,000 in a year and promoted water AMR, securing business contracts across all business sectors. Additionally, he has a vast amount of experience in managing multi-site portfolios for customers and senior stakeholder engagement.



Pete Morrell, Sales Manager for TEAM said:



“Patrick is extremely adept in developing and nurturing long term strategic relationships with customers, he advocates high standards of customer service and support performance. He also has a wealth of experience in supplying services to both public and private sectors, including through government frameworks.”



Pete went on to add:



“Our paths first crossed when Patrick was championing the introduction of EDI billing to Thames and Castle Water, a solution that is now fundamental to billing processes. I look forward to working with Patrick directly at TEAM, he will be a key asset in developing relationships with existing and new customers in the sales area.”



Through his extensive career in sales and business development, Patrick’s expertise includes business strategy and planning, contract management and negotiation, project onboarding and delivering bespoke solutions.



Commenting on his appointment, Patrick Ryan said:



“With energy security and carbon reduction as big issues for UK organisations to address, I am excited to be joining TEAM, a company who passionately believe in their own contribution to net zero and deliver energy solutions and services that help businesses meet their own sustainability ambitions. I am looking forward to collaborating with customers, determining their energy management needs and helping them to build successful carbon reduction pathways.”



As the business continues to build successful energy partnerships with their customers, this appointment aligns with the growth of TEAM’s Carbon Reduction and Net Zero Consultancy services, designed to support organisations in realising their carbon reduction, GHG reporting commitments and mitigate uncertainty around energy pricing.



About TEAM

TEAM is the UK’s leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions committed to driving the efficiency and sustainability of energy consumption and environmental awareness.

Its expert team works in partnership with organisations to design and deliver tailored management strategies supporting the provision of efficient and effective energy conservation.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the development of proven, scalable cloud-based solutions and service innovations for optimised reporting, cost recovery and compliance.