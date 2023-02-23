Our webinar will focus on ways enterprises can get the most value from Generative AI while avoiding some of the potential pitfalls that come with it.

Webinar panellists to explore ways in which enterprises can get the most value from Generative AI



Major emphasis on how to address the ‘stochastic’ model of generative AI, its lack of transparency, and the need for integration with semantic enterprise search solutions



Zürich, February 23, 2023. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, is hosting two new webinars - one in North America and EMEA and one in APAC - focusing on Generative AI, looking at the implications of Generative AI for enterprises and how they can extract the most value from it.



Generative AI is a growing trend in 2023, and Squirro, a recognized Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Visionary for Insight Engines 2021 and 2022, believes that for enterprises to get value from ChatGPT and other Generative AI tools, they must be trained using a company’s own data and be integrated into semantic enterprise search solutions.



The new webinars - Generative AI for Enterprise: How to Tame a Stochastic Parrot – take place on 8 March (EMEA & North America session) and 15 March (APAC session) and comprise a panel featuring Squirro CEO, Dr. Dorian Selz, Squirro CTO, Saurabh Jain, and Thomas Diggelmann, Machine Learning Engineer, Squirro. The US and European panel will be moderated by Tom Allen, Founder of the AI Journal, while the APAC panel will be moderated by Lauren Hawker Zafer, Head of Training and Education, Squirro, and host of the Redefining AI podcast.



“Generative AI is an advanced technology that can produce impressive results in certain use cases, but it remains limited by the data it is trained on, and its stochasticity can be problematic,” said Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO, Squirro. "This means it can lack context and deliver results that do not make sense, are irrelevant, or not compliant with enterprise codes. There are legitimate questions around which data is used to produce content and how users' access rights to information are correctly managed. Generative AI can be a powerful tool, but to add genuine and tangible value, it must be integrated into a semantic enterprise search engine and trained on internal data.”



There has been a major increase in Generative AI usage since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. Microsoft has since launched a ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, and Google has launched Bard, an experimental conversational AI service powered by its Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).



The webinars will explore how enterprises around the world are utilizing Generative AI. As part of this, Squirro has launched a major research study with key decision-makers, looking for their input about the usability and implementation of Generative AI in their organizations. Squirro will present the results of the study during the webinar.



The hype around Generative AI is vast, but concerns remain over its suitability for enterprises, mostly around its future impact and vulnerability to hidden bias in data sets. ChatGPT provides responses centered on what is most likely to come next based on the input it receives, which can be problematic, according to Squirro CEO, Dr. Dorian Selz:



“ChatGPT is a ‘stochastic’ model, as it generates responses based on probability rather than determinism. But it is limited by the data on which it was trained, which can be problematic. Our webinar will focus on ways enterprises can get the most value from Generative AI while avoiding some of the potential pitfalls that come with it.”



The Generative AI for Enterprise: How to Tame a Stochastic Parrot webinars take place on:



North America / EMEA

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

16:00h CET / 10:00 am ET



APAC

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

16:00h SGT



About Squirro

Squirro is a leading provider of Augmented Intelligence solutions for search, analysis, and interpretation of unstructured information. Squirro is an ISO 27001 certified company.



Thanks to its unique technology, marrying AI, Machine Learning, and Predictive Analytics, Squirro's solutions deliver measurable results for its customers in the form of revenue and efficiency gains, reduced risks and cost, as well as faster time to market.



Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, UK, and Singapore. Some of its customers are European Central Bank, Bank of England, Standard Chartered, Candriam, and Henkel.



Further information can be found at https://squirro.com or contact@squirro.com



MORE INFO:



Gloria Fernandez, Marketing Director EMEA & Asia

T. +41 44 562 43 36 - gloria.fernandez@squirro.com