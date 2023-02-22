• More than 60 GREAT British companies showcase mobile innovation at MWC and 4YFN

• UK innovation is leading the world in hardware, accessories, network evolution and value-added services

• Visit the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilion, Hall 7 for MWC and Hall 8.1 for 4YFN



22nd February 2023: Next week more than 60 UK companies will showcase leading edge innovation at MWC Barcelona and 4YFN – the annual meeting place for the global mobile industry.



MWC brings together pioneers from across the mobile communications industry under one roof, with more than 2,000 companies and an estimated 80,000 people attending the event.



Since the industry’s inception, the UK has been at the forefront of innovation, creating many of the technologies and standards that mobile networks and users rely on today. The GREAT British delegation to MWC 2023 demonstrates, once again, the significance of the country's contribution to the global mobile ecosystem.



Building the networks of the future



By 2025, one third of the world’s population will be covered by 5G networks – and the UK continues to play a significant role in its deployment across network infrastructure. Central to its success is creating and maintaining reliable and effective networks that deliver new opportunities to communicate and share data – between people, machines, and both.



Hampshire-based AccelerComm (https://www.accelercomm.com/) won a GSMA Global Mobile (GLOMO) award last year for the Best Digital Tech Breakthrough. This innovation enabled 5G networks to be more spectrally efficient and reduce latency – delivering a more reliable and robust solution for service providers. The company returns to Barcelona in 2023 with solutions for 5G, Satellite and Open Radio Access Networks, delivering more effective communications in the future.



Ranplan Wireless (https://www.ranplanwireless.com/gb/) is showcasing its network planning solutions that deliver high reliability and low latency for 5G networks. Novocomms (https://www.novocomms.com/) will also be present at the show. The British antenna maker will demonstrate its new GPS antenna that can provide more accurate and reliable global positioning at half the cost compared to industry rivals. Meanwhile, TestFyra (https://testfyra.com/) will demonstrate its mobile test automation solution that replaces the need for emulator testing by allowing users to create and execute network tests on mobile phones with just a few clicks.



Industry leading hardware and accessories



Central to the UK delegation’s presence at the show will be new mobile hardware and accessories that drive consumer demand. Planet Computers (www.planetcom.co.uk) will showcase its Astro Slide 5G keyboard phone as well as additional new hardware solutions to help people remain productive and creative.



Smart Audio Technologies (https://www.smartaudiotechnologies.com/) will be present at 4YFN demonstrating a powerful AI-based adaptive noise elimination technology that could help mobile users communicate in even the noisiest environments.



A further innovative UK start-up - MyManu (https://mymanu.com/) - will showcase its latest audio products including its CLIK S translation earbuds and TITAN headphones. Powered by an e-SIM, TITAN enables users to leave their smartphone at home but remain connected through the connected headset.



Powering the next generation of value-added services for the industry



The UK’s expertise in e-SIM is demonstrated by the presence of Mobilise (https://www.mobiliseglobal.com/), a specialist in digitising connectivity services that will showcase its powerful in app e-SIM technology, reducing the need for physical SIM cards and reducing e-waste.



Mobilise will be joined on the UK Pavilion at MWC by Mpirical (https://mpirical.com), a company that provides fully accredited mobile and wireless technology training to telecoms professionals worldwide.



Speechmatics (https://www.speechmatics.com) provides a flexible speech-to-text API that easily integrates into mobile services, solutions and applications – offering the most accurate transcription, powered by machine learning. The company recently joined forces with Ubisoft to provide improved accessibility for leading free-to-play (F2P) game ‘Brawlhalla’.



The growth of the mobile industry has been closely tracked by CCS Insight (https://www.ccsinsight.com) – a British analyst company with a global reputation for tracking market trends and predicting future outcomes. The company will be joining the UK Pavilion for the first time in 2023.





Showcasing future potential at 4YFN



British innovation will also be in display at 4YFN – a specialist event within MWC for the best digital start-ups in the world. 4YFN helps investors and businesses connect while showcasing the next generation of mobile industry giants.



UK companies demonstrating at 4YFN include The House of Code (https://thehouseofcode.com/), a specialist mobile app developer; loyalty and customer insight specialist White Label Loyalty (https://whitelabel-loyalty.com/), and network intelligence company Net AI (https://netai.tech/).



Mark Birchall, Managing Director at Tradefair (www.tradefair.co.uk), the company that organises the UK presence at MWC, comments: “UK innovation in the telecommunications industry continues to lead the world in key areas such as mobile hardware, network connectivity, and sustainability. Our delegation of companies to MWC and 4YFN continues to grow year after year – highlighting the inventive and entrepreneurial spirit the UK is famous for. Thanks to the support of the Department for Business and Trade, the next generation of UK mobile companies can showcase innovation on the most global stage.”



Attendees looking to see the best of British mobile innovation can visit the GREAT British & Northern Ireland Pavilion at MWC in Hall 7 A15, B41, C24 and 4YFN in Hall 8.1 B52. For more information please click here : https://bit.ly/3Z8ZeTm.



