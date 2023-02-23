Fadata is delighted to have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with industry peers and present its latest software solutions

Insurance software solutions provider, Fadata, is heading to London for Europe’s largest Insurtech conference this March, 1st-2nd. An official sponsor of Insurtech Insights Europe, Fadata is delighted to have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with industry peers and present its latest software solutions for the insurance industry.



Attendees are invited to Booth #41 to discover INSIS, the most advanced and comprehensive insurance process platform available across all major lines of business. Visitors can learn how INSIS is helping insurers to sustain innovation, engage customers effectively, and stay competitive in a changing, digital world.



Visitors can also delve into the features of the new INSIS Claims Module - the one-for-all single solution designed to simplify the entire claims process. INSIS Claims Module significantly reduces daily operations, provides access to new business features quickly, and offers the flexibility to seamlessly integrate with external providers and third-party systems.



Greeting visitors and on hand to discuss the Fadata product portfolio, roadmap and strategy, are UK Sales Director, Sam Knott, and Head of Fadata Ecosystem, Neyko Bratoev. Sam and Neyko will also be able to talk to visitors about Fadata’s exciting, new Ecosystem strategy. Hear about the benefits of an enterprise solution pre-integrated with third party solutions provided by market leaders, and how it can make insurers’ lives easier and more digital.



Anders Holm, Chief Commercial Officer, Fadata comments: “The London conference is an important calendar event and we are delighted to once again be a key sponsor. Fadata is dedicated to the development of innovative software solutions for the insurance industry, including our unique standard process platform, INSIS, designed to, not only support, but revolutionise the digital transformation journey. We are looking forward to sharing our strategy and product roadmap with visitors to our booth at Insurtech, as well as catching up with our industry colleagues.”



About Fadata



Fadata is a leading provider of software solutions for insurance companies globally. We are on a mission to empower the insurance industry to drive customer engagement, innovation and business value. Together with our customers we are on a journey to build the future of insurance and impact millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in more than 5 European cities, Fadata is backed by Private Equity Riverside and Lowell Minnick.

For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu



