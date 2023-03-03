Open source scaleup builds on 2022 momentum with commitment to ‘green’ monitoring



San Francisco, 2 March, 2023 - VictoriaMetrics, the leading scale-up in open source time-series data monitoring solutions, today announces its commitment to reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint of users through its advanced metrics collection and storage solutions.



With the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) becoming law in 2023, and the US SEC's proposed regulations on GHG emissions, companies need innovative solutions to help them meet regulations and maintain high performance.



VictoriaMetrics has been specifically engineered to offer environmental and operational effectiveness, providing users with valuable insights into energy efficiency to optimise CPU, RAM, and storage space - and from there, cost.



90% greener



The US-based Ukrainian founded scale-up, founded by ex-Google, Cloudflare and Lyft engineers to address flaws with existing open source monitoring solutions, has been designed to strike a careful balance between high performance and environmentally friendly engineering.



VictoriaMetrics leverages a unique combination of optimised data structures and efficient algorithms, reducing the energy required for data processing and storage by up to 90% compared to similar technologies. The solution uses significantly less CPU, RAM, and storage space compared to contemporaries, resulting in up to 10x cost savings for customers. Its unique compression algorithms allow for the storage of massive amounts of data in a compact format, slashing data storage requirements.



In addition to reducing energy consumption, VictoriaMetrics also minimises hardware requirements for data storage by using lightweight virtual machines and containers. This cuts the number of physical servers needed to store and process data, lowering carbon footprints and procurement costs. Moreover, the ability to run VictoriaMetrics on older hardware without sacrificing performance offers eco-conscious users the added benefit of recycling their old equipment, saving money on costly hardware upgrades.



Roman Khavronenko, Co-Founder of VictoriaMetrics, stated: "At VictoriaMetrics, we believe in the power of innovation to promote both sustainability and efficiency. This is reflected in the capabilities of our solutions, which drive both cost-effectiveness and environmental responsibility, setting a new industry standard."



Innovation with sustainability in mind



Following a stellar 2022, which saw 252% growth and organisations including Open Cosmos, Adidas, and Ably joining its 100 million strong usage base, VictoriaMetrics continues to generate solutions that combine innovation and sustainability. Its fully managed service, Managed VictoriaMetrics on AWS Marketplace, streamlines monitoring for businesses, limiting the amount of resources needed to leverage the technology. With upcoming developments such as VictoriaLogs and MetricsQL, the company is set for a similarly fruitful 2023.



The next release of VictoriaMetrics will allow further reducing network costs by 2-4 times when transferring data from its vmagent, a tiny agent which helps collect metrics from various sources, to VictoriaMetrics.



[ENDS] WORD COUNT: 453



About VictoriaMetrics

Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, now globally led and headquartered in the US, VictoriaMetrics is the scaleup leader in the category of open source time series database monitoring. The VictoriaMetrics management team came together following successful careers at Google, Lyft and Cloudflare to solve the hard problems around very large, constantly changing data types which they themselves had encountered. VictoriaMetrics now boasts 100+ million downloads and customers include Adidas, Grammarly and Wix.