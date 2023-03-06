Under embargo until 00.00 on Wednesday 8th March 2023





LEADING WOMENSWEAR RETAILER POUR MOI ANNOUNCE THE POUR MOI UPLIFTING WOMEN AWARDS 2023 ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY



Global womenswear retailer Pour Moi has announced their second Uplifting Women Awards campaign, following the huge success of the inaugural awards in 2022. The brand, which champions inclusivity, through its diverse size ranges is proud to be hosting the second Pour Moi Uplifting Women Awards, an event that recognises the incredible achievements of women across the UK. Launching to coincide with International Women’s Day (8th March), the awards are the brainchild of Founder and CEO Michael Thomson, who started the awards with the belief that all women should be recognised and celebrated.







Nominations for the awards will be open to the public from Wednesday 8th March 2023 until Wednesday 5th April, with the award ceremony taking place on Thursday 18th May 2023 in central London.



To help judge the awards, Pour Moi has selected some well-known faces and experts in their fields, who have a background in championing other women.







With a shared vision of celebrating women, the judging panel includes:



Broadcaster and journalist, Vanessa Feltz. Vanessa says of taking part - “I’m honoured and utterly thrilled to be a part of this exciting campaign and to lend my support to this fantastic cause. It’s so important for me to participate in the awards because I’m delighted to be associated with anything that promotes women.”



Business Mogul and former Dragon, Sarah Willingham - Sarah says “I was delighted to be asked to be a judge for the second year. The awards last year were one of my favourite days of 2022. It was such an amazing night celebrating all that was brilliant about women.”



TV Sex and Relationship Therapist Charlene Douglas - Charlene says “Women have been through so much over the years. To be in a position where in spite of all that you go through, that you can still continue to be amazing...I definitely want to be a part of something powerful like that. I will be looking for someone who has resilience and who is powerful and ambitious but someone who has integrity as well in a winning contestant. I hope that these types of awards can help women to recognise their beauty and their power.”



Disability advocate, speaker, model campaigner and previous Pour Moi ambassador, Sandie Roberts – Sandie says “My favourite thing about being a judge last year was the incredible energy that was in the room. It resonated and I could feel it for days afterwards. I’m so looking forward to seeing all the new entries this year”.



Pour Moi CEO and Founder, Michael Thomson – Michael says “I’m thrilled to announce the second Pour Moi Uplifting Women Awards. We had a fantastic year last year, recognising the achievements of some incredible women and highlighting their pledges and triumphs. We are proud to have established these awards, that celebrate their amazing successes, accomplishments and their everyday fabulousness.”







The expert panel will carefully assess the entries, and decide on the award winners, based on the information supplied with each nomination.







This year’s award categories are;



Charitable Champion; which recognises an inspiring individual passionate about driving positive social change and supporting charitable causes within their community and beyond



Extraordinary Entrepreneur; which celebrates a woman who is nothing short of remarkable after establishing a business, overcoming risks, and enjoying the rewards that come with running your own business



Inspiring Woman; an award that recognises a woman who has made a success in her career and blazed her own trail. Through her own achievements, she has inspired and mentored other women to follow suit



Young Rising Star; a woman under 30 who is making a significant impact in her career, demonstrating ambition to build her career in any given industry



Pour Moi Loves; an award which celebrates an exceptional woman who has overcome obstacles and challenges and who goes above and beyond in many aspects of her life



You can nominate yourself or someone you know by visiting the form on Pour Moi’s Website. The winner of each category will receive a fabulous £5,000 cash prize as well as £500 worth of Pour Moi retail vouchers. The 20 finalists will also receive a £500 gift voucher.



The awards recognise inspirational and incredible women, who are making an impact across their community and the UK.



Notes to editor:



Pour Moi champions inclusivity (with sizing from A-J Cup) and is known for designing beautiful, wearable styles that make all bodies look and most importantly, feel amazing. #PourMoiUplifts #PourMoiLoves



The Uplifting Women Awards made the finalist selection for Drapers’ Best Marketing Campaign Award 2022



Official credit: Nominations for the Pour Moi Uplifting Women Awards are open until Wednesday 5th April. https://www.pourmoi.co.uk/upliftingwomennominate



