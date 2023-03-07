Nearly a third (30%) say they are worried they will fail to make mortgage repayments within the next year

- New survey data from Dye & Durham reveals extent of issue for homeowners -



• Fifty-six percent of UK mortgage holders say the cost-of-living crisis is affecting their mental health

• 30% worried they will fail to make mortgage repayments within the next year

• One third (36%) could not afford to continue paying their mortgage for more than two months if a job loss affected the main earner in their household

• Two thirds (66%) are worried their offspring will be unable to get on the property ladder

• More than three-quarters believe the UK is in a recessionary-phase: 42% believe the nation is in a recession now while 35% say we are about to enter one

• Digitisation is key for legal professionals in the property space amidst slowing transaction volumes.



According to a new survey of 2,000 UK homeowners who pay a mortgage, conducted by independent market research firm Danebury Research on behalf of global technology leader Dye & Durham, the ongoing cost of living crisis is affecting the mental health of more than half (56%) of UK mortgage holders who have genuine concerns over their financial situation and that of their families.



Nearly a third (30%) say they are worried they will fail to make mortgage repayments within the next year, with those aged 18-24 expressing particular concern (42%).



In addition, more than a third (36%) said they could only afford to continue paying their mortgage for two months if a job loss affected the main breadwinner, meaning repossessions could become a rising risk for the UK’s property market.



And, with one in eight (12%) UK homeowners - and nearly one in five (19%) Londoners - expecting to delay selling or buying a home this year, legal professionals that rely on property transactions to drive revenue will need to take a closer look at their operations and make adjustments to better adapt to volatile market conditions and save money.



“The effects of high interest rates, energy bills and the increased cost of living overall cannot be underestimated. Our survey data shows Britons are extremely concerned about both their short- and long-term future and have reduced spending, raided savings and are delaying major purchases,” says Martha Vallance, Chief Operating Officer for Dye & Durham. “For legal professionals that rely on property transactions this is likely to have a significant effect for the duration of 2023 and beyond. Now is the time to start evaluating technologies that can help modernise their businesses and help them save money by reducing unnecessary costs.”



Economic uncertainty is weighing on the minds of property owners with 69% concerned about the financial future for themselves and their family. Two thirds (66%) say they are worried their children or grandchildren will be unable to get on the property ladder due to affordability.



Survey respondents confirmed they (43%) have taken to selling personal items to better manage household budgets and more than half (55%) have made personal sacrifices so their family and children are not impacted – for example by eating less, or not buying clothing or shoes for themselves. Already to date, 25% of respondents have had to delve into savings to put cash towards day-to-day expenses such as food or heating.



Other findings of note from the survey included:

• More than a third (36%) of respondents expect it will take significantly longer to pay off their mortgage than originally anticipated

• One in three (35%) expect to delay home renovation or improvement projects

• Almost one fifth (19%) expect they will need to delay retirement plans – increasing to nearly a quarter (24%) of 45-54 year olds

• Almost half (46%) of people in Yorkshire & The Humber said they could comfortably afford to continue paying their mortgage for just two months or less, if there was a change of circumstances for the main income earner, compared to 22% of Londoners who said the same

• To help manage monthly outgoings, three in five (60%) homeowners have cut-back on takeaways or meals out - including two thirds (66%) of those aged 55-64. More than half (52%) say they have reduced clothes shopping

• 39% of Londoners have returned to the office to instead of work-from-home, to save costs.



Paul Clarke, UK Product Lead, Dye & Durham adds: “For those concerned about making mortgage payments, seek advice from a mortgage advisor or your lender as help is available. It may be possible to secure a mortgage holiday or switch to interest-only payments for a temporary period. Selling a property can take a minimum of two-three months from sale agreed to completion, so for those considering downsizing to minimise mortgage commitments, don’t delay consulting an estate agent or legal conveyancer for advice.”



Property and legal professionals including solicitors, lawyers, legal firms, estate agents and mortgage brokers saw record numbers of property transactions following the Covid-19 Pandemic. While this had a positive impact on the bottom line of many sector professionals, the increased volume of sales meant broader strategic plans were placed on hold. With a slower and more challenging market expected throughout 2023, and many consumers adjusting their plans due to the cost of living constraints, it presents a chance for industry professionals to implement plans to improve operational efficiency.



“With transaction volumes likely to be reduced this year due to consumer concerns over the cost of living crisis, professionals now have the opportunity to take a closer look at their operations and evaluate ways to improve efficiency for both their businesses and their customers,” explains Clarke.

“By improving their processes and workflows now, to support a more agile approach to transactions and practice management, it will provide a real advantage once the market bounces back to previous levels.”



For further information please see: www.dyedurham.co.uk





ENDS



NOTES TO EDITORS:

• To access a summary presentation of the overall market research findings, an infographic and supporting photos of Paul Clarke, click here.

• Interviews with Paul Clarke are available on request.



Survey Methodology:

Using an online methodology, Danebury Research conducted a nationally representative survey of 2,000 UK based homeowners with a mortgage aged between 18 and 65. Fieldwork was conducted from 12 February to 16 February, 2023.



About Dye & Durham:

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com



About Danebury Research:

Danebury Research is a global full-service market research company based in Stockbridge, Hampshire. It works with both agencies and clients on a global level. With access to a panel of over 200 million respondents, Danebury Research is dedicated to empowering brave decisions through the provision of reliable, accurate, and representative data. Services offered by Danebury Research include market research, brand research, customer satisfaction surveys, employee surveys, and PR surveys. For more information visit the company's website at www.daneburyresearch.com.



For further press information contact:

Mel Betts / Peppa Sheridan

+44 (0) 1544 318546 / + 44 (0)1787 323772

Melanie.betts@grapevinepr.com / peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk



All other information, please contact:

Matt Roth

P: +1 647.518.6754

E: matt.roth@dyedurham.com