Ashburton, Devon (Tuesday 14th March 2023) –Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is proud to announce that it has been named as Channel Partner of the Year 2022 by SmartBear.

The award recognises that over 54% of SmartBear Global Channel Sales in 2022 was made via Climb Channel Solutions in both North America and the UK and EMEA. This represents a successful 12 year partner relationship which has grown since its inception in 2011.

SmartBear focuses on creating solutions for the entire software lifecycle from designing and developing API’s to consuming, testing and monitoring. With a keen focus on reusability, integrated tools and building a global community of developers. SmartBear sells to over 100 resellers in 60 countries. It perceives that automation is the main area where companies are able to drive growth and profitability using Cloud based development.

Jane Silk is VP for Climb Sales in EMEA who says “Since forming a strategic partnership with SmartBear last year, we have experienced significant demand in API Cloud based development sales revenue across the EMEA region.”

Climb continues to invest significantly across the EMEA region exhibiting at the IT Partners event on 15-16th March in Disneyland, Paris. This event plays host to 500 exhibitors with over 9000 visitors expected across the 2 day event. Join Climb on stand C37 supplying emerging and disruptive solutions to the channel across EMEA. www.ITpartners.fr

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB). Linkedin climb channel solutions uk

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and PactFlow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.



