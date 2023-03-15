Everyone at Arriello is delighted to welcome Sam on board as VP of Global Drug Safety

Latest high-profile appointment demonstrates Arriello's commitment to providing tailored Pharmacovigilance services globally.



Dublin, Ireland – March 15, 2023 - Arriello, a leading provider of integrated Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Auditing & QA solutions and services, has appointed distinguished Pharmacovigilance professional Sam Tomlinson to the position of VP of Drug Safety, where she will develop and direct clinical and non-clinical PV services and solutions, and lead the company’s expanding multi-national PV team.



Sam has over 20 years strategic and operational experience in global PV in both large pharma and small to medium-sized pharma organizations. She started her PV career working at Eli Lilly and has gone on to lead global PV teams working across a broad range of therapeutic areas, most recently with specialty pharma building safety and risk management systems.



Commenting on her appointment, Sam said: “Arriello leads the field in providing innovative drug safety services to clients worldwide, so this is a great opportunity for me to contribute to the future of drug safety practices. I am looking forward to collaborating with colleagues and clients around the world as we continue to design and develop new PV solutions and services.”



Sam also has experience as an EU QPPV and her expertise spans across the product lifecycle from clinical trials, through post marketing and product discontinuation. Additionally, she has managed and supported numerous Health Authority inspections including EMA, FDA, MHRA, ANSM, Health Canada, HPRA, and AIFA.



Arriello CEO and co-founder Alan White added, “Everyone at Arriello is delighted to welcome Sam on board as VP of Global Drug Safety. Her extensive experience in PV will help us provide more comprehensive safety services across the entire product lifecycle. It is a further reflection of our ambition and commitment to hiring the best available talent.”



Over the last year, Arriello has made a number of strategic senior appointments, including Pete Embley as Chief Regulatory Officer and Helen Lowe as Auditing & QA Director .



About Arriello

Arriello is a leading consultancy and solutions provider of risk management and compliance services to the pharmaceutical industry. We’ve been making the development-to-market process faster, better, and smarter since 2008.



Our global services span the product life cycle from Clinical to post-submission Regulatory Affairs and Pharmacovigilance, Quality Assurance and Auditing, and innovative automation solutions. Headquartered in Ireland, with operations across Europe, we consult and create solutions across the EU, North America, LATAM, CIS, MENA, Asia, and South Africa.



With our extensive global network, decades of combined experience and ISO:9001 certification, we are a trusted partner primarily to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Our valued clients rely on our ability to deliver, however complex their requirements, through our proven expertise, global coverage, and technology.



More at www.arriello.com and @Arriello



Media contact:

Carina Birt

Sarum Life Sciences for Arriello

carina@sarumlifesciences.com

+44 7970 006624