Honouring all mothers this Mother’s Day, the renowned Rudell The Jewellers has composed a selection of luxury gifts ideal for this special occasion. Show your love and appreciation this Mother’s Day with a gift that can be adored for years, worn with pride, and even transcend generations.



Located at the heart of West Midlands in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, Rudell The Jewellers has earned a reputation for excellence in quality, service, and value since 1938. This reputation is emulated through their exclusive range of in-house designs as well as prestigious brands such as Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor, OMEGA, IWC, Grand Seiko, Longines, Chopard, Fope, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, and George Jensen among others.



Each gift suggestion has been selected with mothers in mind. One such design is the beautiful Rudells’ exclusive Petal collection, with all the best qualities of a flower sealed in the form of stunning pendants, earrings, and rings. Set in brilliant 18ct white gold with a choice of vibrant colours, this collection can be mixed and matched for a whole bouquet of possibilities to suit any style and occasion.



A remarkable merging of elegant beauty with effortless wear, My Caroline collection is a new addition to Rudell The Jewellers. With a proprietary MFIT® Comfort Technology delivering the latest in ring innovation using pillow-like interiors, My Caroline collection is perfect for anyone wishing to elevate their look without compromising on comfort.



Sometimes feelings can be hard to put into words, but Chopard’s Happy Hearts collection gives voice to love, appreciation and gratitude that a mother deserves on her special day. For over 100 years, Chopard have amazed the world with their incredible designs in both watchmaking and jewellery collections and they continue to astound with their creations. The Happy Hearts collection is no exception, with heart-shaped pendants, rings, earrings, and bangles enhanced with “dancing” diamonds for a truly spectacular look.



Capture cherished memories with Georg Jensen’s silver picture frame, the moments you share with your mother can be beautifully displayed as a reminder of the love and bond between you. Made from mirror polished stainless steel, the frame has an inbuilt stand that allows it to be displayed vertically or horizontally and it can be easily wall mounted, making it suitable to fit any type of interior.



A beautiful gift idea this Mother’s Day is the OMEGA Constellation watch. OMEGA is a brand known for an adventurous spirit combined with an exquisite style. This watch is characterised by its famous half-moon facets and “claws” on the case. A stunning timepiece with a dial made from natural blue Aventurine stone and the shimmering leather strap in matching colour that compliments any outfit.



A charming and thoughtful gift for a jewellery-loving mother is WOLF’s Palermo zip jewellery case. Ideal for storing jewellery while travelling and keeping them safe from tarnishing with its LusterLoc™ anti-tarnish lining and gold finish.



A symphony of intertwined gold threads and diamonds come together in the shape of Roberto Coin’s New Barocco Bangle. A beautiful bangle that gives the wearer a touch of pure glamour and sophistication. Set with a small hidden ruby which bestows the wearer with happiness and prosperity, this stunning bangle is a perfect present for Mother’s Day.



There is certainly a perfect gift waiting for every mother and the jewellery selection at Rudells is “beautiful and unique just like the mother who will wear it,” says Jon Weston, Rudell the Jeweller’s Managing Director.



All the jewellery, watches, and gifts mentioned as well as many more are available at the Wolverhampton and Birmingham showrooms, or on our online store.



