Harvey Maria has added a new collection of authentic wood effect luxury vinyl tiles to their award-winning MSeries. Selected Woods + is a hard-wearing collection that gives a little bit more because of its realistic and durable finish - boasting outstanding practicality without compromising on style. The four natural oak designs - Limed Oak, Fumed English Oak, Sussex Oak and Lamp Oak - are also available in a matching parquet option. The planks have a high spec wear layer of 0.55mm which means they are not only budget friendly, but are extremely robust and suitable for commercial contracts and high footfall areas.



Harvey Maria has also introduced a new collection of authentic stone effect luxury vinyl tiles - Nuance Stone. These stylish, extra-large tiles give an ultra-realistic textured concrete look and feel, perfect for creating a modern rustic look. A contemporary and practical choice for kitchens, hallways, bathrooms and boot rooms, they are recognised for their low impact on the environment, both indoors and out. The collection is available in a gentle palette of six stone shades - Off Grey, Charcoal, Duck Egg Blue, Off White, Blue Grey & Greyline. Feature strips can be added between the tiles to give the appearance of traditional flagstones - a trending look that is also great value.





“We’ve been really looking forward to introducing these exciting new designs to our award-winning MSeries collection. We are proud that MSeries is recognised for its low impact on the environment in all aspects - production process, product composition, emissions & indoor air quality and sustainable construction.” explains Harvey Maria’s Founder, Mark Findlay.





Harvey Maria has been creating luxury vinyl tiles since 1995. Their floors are incredibly durable and easy to maintain - completely waterproof, slip resistant and compatible with underfloor heating. The resilient floor finish is easy to care for by sweeping or mopping with a neutral detergent; no harmful chemicals needed. To find out more visit harveymaria.com



