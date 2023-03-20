The Spotler Group Acquires Wireless Services B.V.

Omnichannel messaging services to enhance conversational selling, marketing and customer service capabilities





Spotler Group announces the acquisition of Wireless Services B.V., consisting of a high-performance SMS platform and Eazy, a leading omnichannel communications platform that enables consistent customer interaction over webchat, messaging (including WhatsApp), chatbot and social media.



This acquisition addresses the increasing need for marketing and customer service professionals to communicate with their prospects and customers on channels of the customer’s choosing - social media, messaging apps, WhatsApp, chatbots, SMS and email. Together with the recent acquisition of Sooqr, Spotler is demonstrating continued investment in its vision to support the success of marketing and customer services teams.



Established in 1998, Wireless Services is seen as a pioneer in the messaging market. With an initial capability of international SMS delivery, handling over 100 million messages a year, it developed integrations with chatbots, social media, WhatsApp and all the major messaging platforms. Organisations use the platform to provide a consistent customer experience across channels. Features including a single dashboard, unified inbox, intelligent query routing and CRM integration make life simple for customer service teams. Clients include Rituals, Vodafone, Philips, BMW and bloomon.



“Omnichannel communications are becoming an ever more essential part of the customer experience. We are delighted to join Spotler because it provides a great platform for us to continue to innovate and grow in this space,” said Bas Jochems, Co-Founder, Wireless Services B.V.



“I’m excited by the potential of conversational commerce as the next generation of e-commerce,” said Lee Chadwick, CEO Spotler Group. “Consumers are looking to interact with brands and potentially make purchasing decisions outside traditional websites environments, so I’m delighted that Wireless Services has joined the Spotler Group”.



- Ends -

For further information please get in touch:

Vicky Ryce – vicky@letstalkcommunications.com +44 7715 698599



About Spotler

Founded in 2016, the Spotler Group has invested in building and developing a portfolio of leading digital marketing and communications technologies that simplify the complexity of multi-channel marketing, sales and customer service. Brands include Spotler, Tripolis, Squeezely, Pure360, Flowmailer, Sooqr and OBI4wan. Together they serve over 4000 customers across 15 countries, transmitting over 18 billion messages every year, making the Spotler Group a European leader in this expanding marketing technology category. For more information, please see www.spotlergroup.com