Feeling like its brand and website no longer reflected the wealth of data and insights it provides, Smart Money People decided a refresh was needed.

The UK’s dedicated financial services review site, Smart Money People, has today shared its updated look and feel, including a new logo, visual identity and improved website. The rebrand is the first step in its ambitious growth plans for 2023.



Since its launch in 2014, Smart Money People has received over 1.2m reviews on products and services from financial companies including banks, building societies, insurers, and credit providers. These insights, comments, and experiences not only inform more people to make better decisions but also help financial services companies provide a better service and products to their customers.



New logo and website



Seeking feedback from clients on initial plans, Smart Money People has introduced its new logo, celebrating how its platform and insights make a connection between money and people, through linking the n of money and the l of people. The three spheres symbolise the collective of Smart Money People reviewers. Their shared experiences help people create better outcomes for their money.



The website has also had a refresh, making use of a new vibrant colour palette and font, in addition to an updated layout earlier in the year. Further changes are planned for the coming months, to make the website even more user friendly and help users find the information they need.



By creating this new memorable visual identity, Smart Money People aims to reach a wider audience and attract more reviews, capturing an even greater breadth and depth of data. This will provide even better industry insights and benchmarking for its business clients.



Awards



As part of updating its brand identity, Smart Money People has refreshed its three awards, the British Bank Awards, Insurance Choice Awards and Consumer Credit Awards, opting for a more integrated approach.



Celebrating the very best companies in UK banking, consumer credit and insurance, each award still has a distinct colour. But the new designs also help visitors easily recognise the awards as being part of the Smart Money People family. Their new branding will be a smart addition to every winner’s and finalists’ website and adverts.



Future plans



Smart Money People is continuing to invest in plans to expand its reach, platform and services throughout the year.



It aims to provide people with easier access to an even greater range and depth of content. To do this, it will consider investments and collaborations to deliver more of what people need in the format they prefer.



Smart Money People CEO, Jacqueline Dewey said: “Today is the next step in realising our plans for 2023, so we’re very excited to announce that our smart new look is now live! We’ve grown significantly, extended the services we offer, and are helping a greater number of individuals and companies, so we needed a look and feel that reflects the business we are today.



“As well as cementing our place in the minds of existing users, our new visual identity will help us reach a wider audience. Every day we see firsthand the positive impact of people being able to read reviews and understand the experiences of others before committing to a new financial product. But we want to help even more people. Creating a more impactful brand is the first step towards achieving this.



“In turn this provides our business clients with even more valuable insights. Increasing the breadth and depth of the data we capture helps us to help companies improve financial services standards for their customers through trust, knowledge, accountability, and the power of community.



“Now more than ever, people need reliable, trustworthy, and timely information about financial services. This rebrand demonstrates that we are investing in the future of our business to be that vital source of knowledge."



Smart Money People’s clients will receive an email keeping them fully up to date with the changes. Any links provided for reviews or as part of the awards will stay the same, as will login details to access business dashboards.



About Smart Money People



Smart Money People is the UK’s dedicated financial services review website, committed to improving financial standards for everyone through trust, knowledge, accountability, and the power of community.



Launched in 2014, Smart Money People has collected over 1.2m reviews on products and services from financial companies including banks, building societies, insurers and credit providers. These insights, comments, and experiences not only inform more people but also help financial services companies provide a better service to their customers.



Smart Money People also runs the British Bank Awards, Insurance Choice Awards and Consumer Credit Awards.



Key stats and information on Smart Money People



Over 1.2 million reviews have been collected on the website to date

Over 630,000 verified reviewers

Over 5.7 million unique users to the website

Over 248,000 newsletter subscriptions

Almost 20,000 followers across all social media platforms