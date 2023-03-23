- A score of 5 out of 5 was received in 10 criteria, including “Document Management” and “Digital Process Automation”

- SER scored 4.90 out of 5 in the “Intelligent Content Services” criterion

- Highest possible score in “App Design/Development Tools” criterion for SER’s no-code content app developer Doxis Business Studio released in 2022



(March 23, 2023 – Bonn, Germany) SER Group, the leading provider of intelligent content automation solutions, announces today that analyst firm Forrester Research has named it a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023*. SER’s current offering score is the highest among 13 vendors.



SER Group was one of 13 vendors evaluated by Forrester Research based on a set of 3 categories with a total of 26 objective criteria. It received the highest possible score of 5 out of 5 points in the “Document Management”, “Digital Process Automation”, “Integrations & Interoperability”, “Packaged Applications”, “Search”, and “App Design/Development Tools” criteria, along with four more. According to the evaluation scale, a score of 5 indicates that the vendor’s score in that criterion is “superior relative to others in this evaluation.”



Douglas Cardoso, SER Vice President of Products, comments, “Our mission has always been to empower organizations to accelerate their digital transformation, to help them get productive even faster, and to achieve a quick time-to-value. We are delighted that Forrester, from our perspective, has recognized our efforts with the highest possible score in the app design and development tools criterion for our Doxis Business Studio and Fast Starters offering.”



SER Group received a score of 4.9 out of 5 in the “Intelligent Content Services” criterion. Within this criterion, SER’s Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform was recognized with the highest possible scores in the subcriteria of “Text Analytics”, “Intelligent Document Extraction” and “Packaged/Pretrained Models”.



According to the Forrester report, “Intelligent content automation drives [SER’s] product vision as it seeks to convert content into knowledge with deeper infusion of AI services, integrations, and process automation.”



Continuing, the report says: “Organizations that have high-volume automation requirements and want to use AI to extract data and insights from documents or need a vendor that provides a set of solution accelerators for their industry should consider SER Group.”



Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER, comments, “Organizations are currently facing immense challenges – inflation, cost pressure, the Great Resignation, siloed teams and information – on top of the constant need to drive digital transformation. Our AI-powered platform Doxis Intelligent Content Automation is built to solve this through accelerating and simplifying how people work. By giving us the highest score in the current offering category, we believe that Forrester has recognized the breadth and power of the Doxis platform.”



The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 is based on independent research and rigorous inclusion criteria. It is designed to help enterprise decision-makers understand and shortlist vendors of the content platform market. Read the full report here.



*The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023, The 13 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up, March 23, 2023



About SER

SER is a leader and pioneer of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER’s AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solution suites for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER’s cutting-edge solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With over 35 years of experience, SER’s dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe.



