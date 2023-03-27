New integration gives security teams valuable insights to improve threat detection and response



SEATTLE – March 27, 2023 – ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced a new integration enabling customers to ingest network data from Reveal(x) 360 in CrowdStrike Falcon® LogScale. The new integration will provide joint customers with comprehensive visibility for optimized threat hunting and critical resource allocation for incident response.



Today, cybersecurity professionals are increasingly overwhelmed with a growing onslaught of alerts, some of which are repetitive and inconsequential. This new capability will help customers quickly ascertain the severity of threats and prioritize response and remediation actions, freeing up time to focus on more complex and mission-critical work.



According to IDC, “The idea of ‘partnership’ is often bandied about, but the ExtraHop-CrowdStrike partnership is entrenched and actionable.” The ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform combines complete network intelligence and world-class security telemetry into a single, seamless solution to automatically contain network-based attacks including lateral movement, ransomware, data exfiltration, and more.



“More than two years into our partnership with ExtraHop, customers have experienced the tremendous value that comes from enhancing XDR with network telemetry,” said Amanda Adams, Vice President of Americas Alliances, CrowdStrike. “The synergies between the two platforms offer the situational awareness and control they need to keep their organizations secure. By empowering customers to ingest network data within Falcon® LogScale, they can achieve 360-degree visibility to identify and respond to threats quickly.”



“The new integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform is a notable milestone in our ongoing partnership with CrowdStrike,” said Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO, ExtraHop. “To protect businesses from today’s advanced cyber threats, we need to ensure that relevant security data does not live in silos. By correlating network insights uncovered by ExtraHop with relevant security telemetry using CrowdStrike Falcon® LogScale, we’re able to reduce guesswork and provide the context analysts need to close visibility gaps and secure their organizations.”



The partnership between ExtraHop and CrowdStrike delivers value to security operations across the entire attack chain. Additional partnership benefits include:

Extended visibility: Discover, inventory, and monitor all assets – managed or unmanaged – on the network to get a complete picture of the attack surface.

Complete threat intelligence coverage: Correlate threat intelligence from Falcon® X, with complete network intelligence from ExtraHop.

Accelerated time-to-response: Respond to threats in one click, stopping the spread of the threat right from the Reveal(x) 360 user interface.



To learn more about the ExtraHop and CrowdStrike partnership, visit booth #N-6155 at RSA Conference April 25-27.



