LONDON: 4th April, 2023: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK today announced the launch of its new standalone finsit cloud financial insights platform, which now also integrates with Xero, the global small business platform.



The cloud-based reporting tool speedily produces visually appealing graphs using real-time data to give accountants' clients a superior overview of their finances. The new release also features several new areas of functionality, including a forecasting module to allow business owners to make better predictions for long-term business growth and expansion.



Now available as a standalone application or as part of the CCH OneClick accounting platform, finsit also features key performance indicator (KPI) customisation to tailor KPIs to client’s business goals. Improved client engagement functionality means that reports are now fully interactive, meaning that accountants’ clients can drill down into detail within graphs to explore the most relevant aspects. Practices can also apply their branding to finsit, creating an end-to-end branded reporting experience for their clients.



In addition to the new forecasting module, finsit now integrates with Xero and is certified on the Xero App Store. Finsit also features CCH Accounts Production integration through CCH OneClick and Open Integration.



According to Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK Managing Director, Neil Parsons, finsit’s strength surrounding forecasting is helping to add clarity to what the future could look like for practices. He stated, “The more efficiently and clearly that accountancy practices can display key insights, the better-informed their clients will be. Finsit produces out-of-the-box business intelligence, which not only boosts their service offering but also helps practices set themselves apart from the competition. It goes beyond saving time and money - as critical as these elements are – it is helping to generate revenue streams, to facilitate conversations based on business performance and KPIs, and to build brand presence to win more clients.”



Ella M Doherty, owner of Aviatrix Accountancy remarked, “Finsit helps my clients to view trends in their income and expenditure over longer periods and can be a great tool during conversations with my clients around their finances and their business reporting. The forecasts delivered by finsit allow my clients to model what the future could look like, giving them the ability to spot opportunities for growth as well as any potential risks. Pulling the information directly from my client’s bookkeeping data, finsit saves me time and enables me to focus on what’s important - giving quality advice to my clients.”



Finsit Product Manager, Ben Cunliffe, says that finsit is demonstrably helping practices to give their clients better forecasting insight, providing a 360-degree view of their businesses, “Finsit gives users access to more than 160 KPIs. Business owners can work with their accountants to select those that are most important to them and can immediately see real-time, clear graphical representations of these KPIs tracked against established targets. Finsit can also report on non-financial KPIs. This may help measure, for example, sales target goals concerning prospect meetings.”



Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting UK will demo the new release of finsit at Accountex London 2023, 10-11 May at ExCel London. To book a demo, please click here.



