Good Business Charter releases a new look and a big vision following its third anniversary in February.



Good Business Charter, a national accreditation recognising responsible business behaviour has refined their brand and solidified their vision to create a new minimum standard of working and living in the UK.



The Good Business Foundation was started by Julian Richer in 2019, who is best known as the founder and managing director of Richer Sounds, the UK's largest hi-fi retailer and author of ‘The Richer Way’ and ‘The Ethical Capitalist’.



Since launching in February 2020 with Capita as their first member, they have continued to attract over 1,000 members. And despite the pandemic, St. James’s Place joined in June 2020 as the first FTSE100 member, and TSB joined as the first retail bank in August 2020.



Then, in January 2021 Federation of Small Businesses and the Good Business Foundation collaborated on a streamlined version of the Good Business Charter that was promoted for organisations with up to 50 employees and led to increasing number of organisations joining the scheme, making it the largest accreditation scheme in the UK, measuring responsible business behaviour.



One of the small businesses who became a member was run by Danny Matthews, Founder of Short Story Ventures and the expert behind the rebrand who said “I was honoured to be invited to work with GBC. As a member and an advocate for ethical and sustainable business it was a great opportunity to help them increase their impact by taking what they have achieved so far and packaging it in a way that is easily consumed and amplified to the right audience.”



Good Business Charter CEO, Jenny Herrera said “Distilling our goals into a solid direction is exactly what we needed to enter our next chapter of growth and Danny was able to do it in a way that was collaborative with our team and our members. Our next chapter feels really exciting now we feel aligned and equipped for it.”



The new brand was created to amplify the important roles that consumers and job seekers play to recognise, encourage and champion responsible business behaviour. “You’ll see much more imagery that represent GBC’s primary audience as well as the introduction of colour to soften the brand’s appearance to consumers and give flexibility in how their brand is presented visually” Danny said.



The brand will be rolled out across their online presence and to their members over the coming months.



To find out more and become accredited visit https://goodbusinesscharter.com







