Business development and energy efficiency expert appointed to drive growth for TEAM in the Midlands region.



Experienced energy professional and project manager, Geoff Blythe, has joined TEAM Energy to drive the organisation’s business development in the Midlands. He has over 20 years’ consultative and account management experience in providing energy-based solutions in the B2B sector.



Geoff joins TEAM from energy conservation charity, Act On Energy, where he was responsible for the delivery of national schemes through local authorities aimed at alleviating fuel poverty and improving energy inefficient housing stock. Previous to that, Geoff delivered energy management programmes and wider energy consultancy into the private and public sectors for Npower Business Solutions, and before then held a similar role with the third-party intermediary, energyTEAM.



Pete Morrell, Sales Manager for TEAM said:



“Geoff’s knowledge and expertise around energy legislation will be really helpful when developing solutions for TEAM’s new and existing customers, especially in relation to the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme, the Streamlined Energy Carbon Reporting framework and Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Compliance.”



Pete went on to add:



“I’m really interested in Geoff’s knowledge around energy efficiency training, behaviour change and carbon management planning, some of the key ways in which we help our customers. He will be a great asset in developing relationships with existing and new customers in the sales area.”



Through his extensive career in business development and energy project management, Geoff’s expertise is in planning total energy management-based solutions that match customer requirements, creating energy related training, industry certification and compliance.



Commenting on his appointment, Geoff Blythe said:



“Organisations across the UK are now more than ever looking for ways to grow sustainably, so I’m very proud to join a consultancy that can be at the heart of helping them to achieve this.”



“I am really excited about building long term energy management partnerships with TEAM’s customers, assisting of course in all aspects of energy cost and emissions reductions, from consumption analysis and behaviour change to energy auditing and legislative compliance.”



As the business continues to build successful energy partnerships with their customers, this appointment aligns with the growth of TEAM’s Carbon Reduction and Net Zero Consultancy services, designed to support organisations in realising their carbon reduction, GHG reporting commitments and mitigate uncertainty around energy pricing.



About TEAM

TEAM is the UK’s leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions committed to driving the efficiency and sustainability of energy consumption and environmental awareness.

Its expert team works in partnership with organisations to design and deliver tailored management strategies supporting the provision of efficient and effective energy conservation.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the development of proven, scalable cloud-based solutions and service innovations for optimised reporting, cost recovery and compliance.