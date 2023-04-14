Ciphr, one of the UK’s leading SaaS HR providers, has appointed Chris Boddice to its leadership team and the group’s Board of directors, with immediate effect.



Boddice, who has been working as Ciphr’s interim chief marketing officer (CMO) for the past few months, now takes on that role permanently.



He will be responsible for all marketing functions and demand-gen activities, including evolving the Ciphr branding and driving brand awareness. He brings decades of marketing experience with technology companies such as Tes, Dotdigital, and, most recently, Adobe – following its acquisition of VC-backed, social media management startup ContentCal in 2022.



As marketing director at ContentCal, Boddice oversaw the brand’s strategic repositioning and scaled the marketing team from two to seven people to help accelerate business growth, product innovation, and investment funding.



Prior to that, he held senior marketing positions at Tes, an international, PE-backed Edtech business that provides digital services to schools, Rewards4Racing, Dotdigital, ODEON Cinemas, Velti, O2, and Liquid Communications.



Commenting on the new appointment, Sion Lewis, CEO of Ciphr, says: “On behalf of the board, I’m delighted to congratulate Chris on his new role with the business – he is a fantastic addition to the team. An expert in his field, with a proven track record of success, his highly relevant skillset, experience, and perspective will be invaluable to helping the Ciphr business to grow and to drive growth for our customers.”



Chris Boddice, CMO at Ciphr, says: “I’m really excited to be joining a business that has such a deep understanding and empathy for the challenges faced by organisations in recruiting, managing, developing and retaining their people. Ciphr has a real vision to help UK businesses become experts at people management and unlock the value of their people, and I’m delighted to be part of that journey.”



Ciphr is a privately held company backed by ECI Partners, and headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Over 200 employees work across the group, which includes Ciphr, Digits LMS, Marshall E-Learning, and Payroll Business Solutions (PBS).



For more information about Ciphr’s people management solutions, please visit www.ciphr.com.



###





Media enquiries:

Emma-Louise Jones, digital PR manager at Ciphr

e: ejones@ciphr.com

t: 01628 244206



Chris Boddice, chief marketing officer at Ciphr

e: cboddice@ciphr.com

Website: www.ciphr.com

Twitter: @ciphrhrsoftware

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ciphr



Notes:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.ciphr.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Chris-Boddi...



Ciphr is a leading UK-based provider of integrated HR, payroll, learning and recruitment solutions.



Ciphr’s integrated HCM platform helps organisations manage their end-to-end employee lifecycle so they can deliver an amazing employee experience. With Ciphr, organisations can be confident they can access all their people data in one place, thanks to secure, time-saving integrations between Ciphr’s own solutions and API connections to specialist, third-party tools.



Ciphr is a privately held company backed by ECI Partners, and headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Over 200 employees work across the group, which includes Ciphr, Digits LMS, Marshall E-Learning, and Payroll Business Solutions (PBS).