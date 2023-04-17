Exciting things are happening on London’s Southbank, and you’re invited to the party.





Camm & Hooper is inviting you to an experience like no other, to immerse yourself in a turning point of the events industry. Join us for what will be a magical, unforgettable experience for extraordinary people, by extraordinary people. Hosted at one of London’s secret-gem venues with a surprising history and breath-taking views, the OXO2 will spark your imagination alight. Events are back.



You’ll get a flavour of what world-class hosting really looks like, along with a taste of Camm & Hooper’s award-winning delectable dishes, distillations and infusions.





Date: This Wednesday, 19th April

Time: 5-10pm - drop in any time

Location: OXO2, South Bank, London





· Learn the new chapter of the Camm & Hooper story first hand from the Magic Makers

· Delectable dishes - salivate over award winning food dishes across a range of 5 different themed stations.

· Taste the magic. Boundary-pushing combinations and unique flavour creations, made uniquely for this event, from The Cocktail Guy, Rich Woods

· Innovative infusions by the glass from our Liquid Chef

· Iconic NEW venue on the second floor of OXO Tower – enjoy a guided tour

· Panoramic views of the River Thames and the London skyline

· Located at the heart of London’s South Bank and Bankside

· Special surprises, activities, and installations!





- Meet the team -



The event will be a celebration of legacy and the unveiling of an extraordinary new chapter.



Meet the new senior leadership team: CEO Derick Martin; CFO, Natalie Sykes; COO James Robson; and Marketing Director Qamile Zejnullahi, as well as our team of magic makers and shakers.



Learn more about how the world of events is changing and Camm & Hooper’s vision to revolutionise the events industry as we know it, building a new reality.





PLEASE RSVP TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE