At Retail Technology Show 2023 (26 - 27 April, Olympia, London), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest innovative point-of-sale solutions on Stand 6G10 with a range of POS, payment and kiosk providers including Evoke, ExtendaGO, NewStore, Sitoo, Smart Volution, Square, SumUp and Melford Technologies Ltd as well as Zettle by PayPal.



Introducing a variety of new products for retail and hospitality POS at the event, Star will be exhibiting its latest printer in the Star mCollection, mC-Label. Ideal for a range of applications and environments including food labelling in QSR, retail, healthcare and logistics, this versatile printer can print on a variety of media including die cut, linerless and continuous labels. Offering flexible connectivity including USB-C, LAN and Star CloudPRNT™, the printer is designed to work with traditional systems, network, web-based systems or connected to a wide range of tablets or mobile devices, where the printer’s USB-C port can power and charge the device as well as provide network tethering via Star’s SteadyLAN+ technology.



Furthermore, Star’s new TetherLAN technology included with the mC-Label allows a tablet or device with an active cellular (4G, 5G) or WiFi connection to share that connection with the mC-Label printer. This enables the printer to then print directly from cloud-based services, including StarPrinter.Online, whilst also enabling remote management and diagnostics, as well as making any supported, connected USB peripherals “Cloud Enabled”.



Building on its POS printer expertise, Star has expanded its portfolio to encompass a range of POS peripherals. As a result, businesses can develop POS systems in the knowledge all products and peripherals are successfully integrated and provided by a single manufacturer. At the event, Star will be exhibiting its versatile tablet stands for retail and hospitality POS, visitor management and self-service applications, alongside its CD4 series of cash drawers.



The universal mEnclosure tablet holder for a wide range of Apple, Android and Windows tablets provides a versatile and secure solution that is compatible with Star’s new mUnite stands. Available in black or white, the mUnite stands maintain a clean design, concealing all the cables that keep devices connected whilst routing power supplies under the counter to recapture space in busy environments. With desk mounted, wall mounted and floor standing versions available, the mUnite stands offer a flexible solution for retail, hospitality, visitor management and any environment in which customer interaction is key.



The new CD4 series of cash drawers is available in two sizes for medium and high cash volume applications. With a black or white finish and stainless steel front design, this series complements the Star printer and mUnite tablet stand range and provides the versatility retail and hospitality businesses demand.



Alongside hardware, Star offers additional software and integration tools for enhanced connectivity. Star’s CloudPRNT technology benefits retail and hospitality by enabling customer orders to be sent directly to the printer from an online ordering service or app, eliminating the need for an additional tablet in the store, bar or restaurant.



For a fully managed service, Star will be demonstrating its unique StarPrinter.Online dedicated service for businesses to manage the printer estate with minimal setup time and cost as well as near zero integration. This allows printing direct from an ordering website through the REST API or direct from the page with JavaScript, or even via email. The ordering service can not only communicate directly with the printer to create print jobs but also receive the status of the printer estate. Thanks to an online dashboard, users have an overview of all devices and activity including reliable tracking of print jobs with notification of device status changes, barcode scans, new device connections to a group, etc. Additional printers and peripherals can simply be added without the need for server upgrades.



A commitment to creating innovative solutions, combined with Star’s renowned expertise in the thriving kiosk market, has resulted in successful integrations of both its Sanei and packaged printer ranges with Star looking to further expand its range of Sanei printers in response to growing demand for compact kiosk printing solutions.



Based on an established long-term partnership with Evoke, Star printers have been integrated into a diverse range of kiosks for tier one retail and hospitality chains for retail check-out and Click & Collect applications as well as food and beverage ordering. On the stand, visitors will find the Star mC-Print3 front loading kiosk printer integrated with the versatile Evoke EV Serve food ordering kiosk. Also on display will be SumUp’s recently launched food ordering kiosk, designed in partnership with Melford Technologies Ltd and incorporating the Star mC-Print3.



“At the Retail Technology Show 2023, visitors to the Star stand will find an extensive range of innovative and versatile POS solutions”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “Designed for a variety of POS and kiosk applications, Star’s solutions successfully provide the flexibility and unique features that allow businesses of all sizes to fully leverage the potential of retail technology.”



About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

