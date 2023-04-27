Event includes both legal tech legacy experts and next-gen innovation front-runners.



The British Legal Technology Forum (BLTF) will return to London in two weeks. An estimated 1,300 visitors from the world of law, legal technology and IT security are expected to attend this year’s BLTF, which takes place at the Old Billingsgate in central London on 10th May 2023.



The full line-up of expert speakers for this year’s event is stronger than ever. The 70 strong roster includes legal practice IT Directors, CIOs, Managing Partners, Government Officials, innovation and transformation leaders, technologists, academics, futurists, and security advisors, amongst many others.



The 2023 opening presentation will be delivered by former CEO of LawtechUK, a government-backed initiative to transform the legal sector through tech, Jenifer Swallow, who will offer an overview of the current landscape including innovation, crystallisation, and governance.



A Fireside Chat will see the return of The British Legal Technology Forum 2020 Main Stage Speaker Bruce Braude, CTO, Deloitte Legal, joined by Conference Chairman Professor Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon), for a conversational piece reflecting on the past 3 years, whilst considering what we can expect from Generative AI.



Reed Smith LLP Managing Partner, Tamara Box, will offer a practice level leadership view into the legaltech landscape and offer a “wakeup call” on the impact of legal tech.



Several of the day’s sessions will focus on the hottest topic impacting the technology sector – generative AI. Speakers on these subjects include Henry Ajder, Generative AI Expert & Technology Broadcaster, Ajder Advisory, and Eric Hunter, Global Futurist, Innovation Futures. Both will discuss how advanced AI and technologies of tomorrow can be applied to the legal sector.



And, in what promises to be a popular and insightful panel discussion, Conference Chairman, Professor Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon), will debate disruptive technology and AI reforms with Lord Tim Clement-Jones CBE, Liberal Democrat House of Lords spokesperson for Science, Innovation and Technology, Alexandra Lennox, Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships, Orbital Witness and Mark O’Conor, Partner, Global Co-Chair of the Technology Sector, DLA Piper.



Later, will welcome Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls and Head of Civil Justice, for a future thinking conversational piece led by Professor Lisa Wilson, Director & Founder, Arete Business Performance. Joined by Jed Stone, CRO, Issured Ltd, this panel will dive into the Metaverse - the future vision of the legal services in an open virtual world, exploring whether the law needs to change and debating new business models.



In a panel discussion led by Legal IT Insider Editor, Caroline Hill, LegalTech ‘legacy’ leaders join next-gen innovation front-runners for a moment of reflection. Appropriately entitled ‘Back to the Future: Does the Legal Sector need the DeLorean’ and delivered on the ‘Quorum Cyber’ FutureTech Stage, this stellar panel answer two fundamental questions…Are we blindsided by technological hype? and What would the legal industry change, if it could go back in time?



Besides a stellar line up of legal IT speakers, this year’s event will feature an interview with Keynote Speaker Steven Bartlett, the youngest ever dragon. Steven is the Founder of the social media marketing agency Social Chain. From a bedroom in Manchester, this university drop-out built Social Chain Agency, which would become “Social Chain AG” – a social commerce marketing group. At just 30 years old, he is widely considered one of Europe’s most talented and accomplished young entrepreneurs and philosophical thinkers.



In addition to advanced artificial intelligence and ChatGPT3, this year’s BTLF presentations will debate a wide range of IT and Technology leadership issues relating to the use of technology in the legal sector and accelerated industry innovation. Topics to be discussed include Advancing Services Beyond Law; Forecasting Innovation, Anticipating Disruption; Harnessing the Value of Data; Reflections from Behind the Scenes in R&D on LegalTech Projects, and much more.



More than 70 leading solutions providers will also be on-site at the BLTF, demonstrating a wide range of technology-related products and services aimed at the legal market.



Commenting on the final speaker line-up for BLTF 2023, Frances Anderson, Netlaw Media’s Managing Director, says: “We are delighted that this year’s event will include such a wide range of expert speakers. There is no denying the rapid acceleration of technological hype vs genuine advancements in intelligent technology, which is changing the world around us. There is great uncertainty in the challenge of leading in the current legal and economic landscape”. Continues Anderson. “The pandemic forced the arm of the legal community to explore new innovative ways of working, and as the community moves past the recovery phase, law firm culture, strategy, and leadership mindsets have transitioned to focus more on agility and become digitally and technologically focused.



This is a message that many of the event’s speakers will be sending out to more than 1,300 BLTF attendees, across each of event’s five presentation stages.”



