Casey, Esther, Georgina and Warren will be joining like-minded individuals, passionate about tackling climate change

In response to the demand in net zero and carbon reduction support, TEAM Energy has built on their already experienced Energy Services team by appointing four new energy consultants.



As an experienced consultant, over the last few years Casey Streat has honed her skills and knowledge within the energy management industry.



Casey has worked on an array of energy management projects such as AMR installations and maintenance across corporate sites, managing compliance certifications for schools, as well as supporting Wokingham Borough Council’s journey towards their 2030 net zero target.



As an Energy Consultant, she will be helping customers to achieve their net zero goals, supporting them with their compliance certification and Energy Savings Opportunities Scheme (ESOS) obligations.



Esther Barker joins the business with many years of energy industry experience giving her an in depth understanding of commercial energy certification and maximising building compliance across a variety of energy estates. She is experienced at building audits, energy surveys and evaluating opportunities for improved energy efficiency.



Harnessing her varied experience, Esther will provide TEAM customers with building compliance certifications for DECs and EPCs as well as supporting the delivery of ESOS services.



Georgina Wisby’s appointment as an Energy Consultant brings further experience and expertise including building energy audits, energy analysis, carbon emissions and consumption reporting to the team.



Georgina has previously helped deliver energy efficiency projects, including cost analysis and budgeting, and corporate contract management to a host of businesses in order to help them stay on target with their net zero goals.



She will use her prior experience to help deliver a range of TEAM’s services to customers including DECs, ESOS site surveys and energy audits.



Warren Pope is an ESOS Lead Assessor with over 15 years’ worth of experience in the energy space from working across various sectors and industries including energy management, sustainability, engineering, and construction.



Warren has worked with many different clients providing them with sustainability and energy efficiency consultancy, site-based energy surveys as well as full compliance for ESOS and Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR).



With his experience of identifying energy saving opportunities in buildings as well as collating, analysing and reviewing data, Warren will be key to the delivery of TEAM’s ESOS service, helping its customers meet the Phase 3 deadline.



Commenting on the appointments, TEAM’s Head of Operations, Timothy Holman said:



“With the increasing cost of energy for businesses and the requirement for net zero based reporting growing, now more than ever businesses are looking for ways to maximise the benefits of good energy management.



“We are delighted to welcome Georgina, Esther, Casey and Warren to TEAM. Together they bring with them a breadth of skills and knowledge across building efficiency, carbon reporting and energy savings to our specialised in-house team.



“Their recruitment is part of strategic growth to expand our tailored consultancy offering in response to our customers evolving needs and greater demand, as well as making sure we have consultants based all around the UK so we are closer to customers to help more organisations meet their sustainability goals.”



As an employee-owned business, it is their people who drive TEAM’s long-term success. Casey, Esther, Georgina and Warren will be joining like-minded individuals, passionate about tackling climate change, who play a key role in the company’s future.



ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins – Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0)1908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com

EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com



About TEAM

TEAM is the UK’s leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions committed to driving the efficiency and sustainability of energy consumption and environmental awareness.

Its expert team works in partnership with organisations to design and deliver tailored management strategies supporting the provision of efficient and effective energy conservation.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the development of proven, scalable cloud-based solutions and service innovations for optimised reporting, cost recovery and compliance.